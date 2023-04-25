A family divided

Wife's relationship with father-in-law irritates hubby

Six months into their marriage, a jealous man’s suspicions over his wife’s relationship with his step-father has landed the hot-headed husband in court.

35-year-old Pego Bogale’s unruly behavior almost put him in jail as well, saved from the slammer by a suspended three-month sentence.

The father-of-three was hauled before Mogoditshane Customary Court this week, charged with common nuisance after his wife, Fikile Bogale, 32, reported him to the cops for threatening her.

Fikile claimed she had been visiting her father-in-law, ...