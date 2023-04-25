Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

A family divided

By

Published

A family divided
WARNED : Pego Bogale(L), WORRIED WIFE: Fikile Bogale(R)

Wife's relationship with father-in-law irritates hubby

Six months into their marriage, a jealous man’s suspicions over his wife’s relationship with his step-father has landed the hot-headed husband in court.

35-year-old Pego Bogale’s unruly behavior almost put him in jail as well, saved from the slammer by a suspended three-month sentence.

The father-of-three was hauled before Mogoditshane Customary Court this week, charged with common nuisance after his wife, Fikile Bogale, 32, reported him to the cops for threatening her.

Fikile claimed she had been visiting her father-in-law, ...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Spine chilling Spine chilling

News

Spine chilling

Dumped man found guilty of terrifying threat Slow but steady, on Tuesday the long arm of the law finally caught up with a foul-mouthed...

1 hour ago
Man flogged for foul language Man flogged for foul language

News

Man flogged for foul language

A foul-mouthed man was lashed on his bare buttocks this Wednesday by a Mogoditshane Customary Court after the presiding chief, Kgosi Keabetswe Dihutso, found...

1 hour ago
Officer caught in rat trap tender Officer caught in rat trap tender

News

Officer caught in rat trap tender

Chief Supplies Officer convicted of 10 counts of corruption A tender to trap and kill rats at the Gaborone High Court has instead ensnared...

1 hour ago
Freedom heartbreak Freedom heartbreak

News

Freedom heartbreak

Freed man finds fiance nursing new baby A wrong conviction for an offence he did not commit has broken a fisherman's heart and family...

1 hour ago
One con too many One con too many

News

One con too many

Suspected swindler nabbed in Honda Fit hoax A suspected serial swindler’s luck ran out over the Easter holidays when he was nabbed by the...

2 hours ago
Suspected copper cables thief nabbed Suspected copper cables thief nabbed

News

Suspected copper cables thief nabbed

A 26-year-old suspected copper cable thief was last week granted a P5,000 cash bail by a Molepolole Magistrates’ Court. Suspected thief, Thabang Dube, was...

1 week ago
Staying put Staying put

News

Staying put

*Alleged gun-thief shoots away bail chance

1 week ago
Bad friday for grumpy grandpa Bad friday for grumpy grandpa

News

Bad friday for grumpy grandpa

Apparently unable to get over his ex, Good Friday turned into a Bad Friday for a frustrated 52-year-old Francistown man, who was arrested over...

1 week ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.