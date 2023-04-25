Celeb edition: D-Axis

When he’s not flying high in the sky, Dennis Otukile aka D-Axis is soaring in the studio, cooking up monster hits with the likes of Motlha, FME and Bang Gae.

The DJ-cum-producer-cum-pilot is also a dedicated entrepreneur and has earned a place as one of the Forbes 30 under 30 delegates. Let’s meet the man behind the mask…

Who is D-Axis?

I am a 25-year-old music producer, DJ, event organiser and pilot. I am from Mahalapye, was born in Gaborone but I'm currently based in Pretoria, South Africa.

Why the mask?

I want to separate the DJ from the pilot. It is also a manner...