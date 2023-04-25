Celeb edition: D-Axis

You May Also Like
Politics
I can contest again and win - Tshekedi Member of Parliament for Serowe West, Tshekedi Khama, who is in self-imposed exile in South Africa,...
Entertainment
Maxwell Dichi might just be Botswana’s next best thing when it comes to theatre plays. After taking an impressive Easter Musical dubbed The Generations...
News
Apparently unable to get over his ex, Good Friday turned into a Bad Friday for a frustrated 52-year-old Francistown man, who was arrested over...
Entertainment
Local artists Khoisan and Han-C are part of a stellar lineup of over 30 of Africa’s hottest music acts that will perform at this...
Business
After US investors relinquished their equity and left the Milk Afric Project, Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) is currently looking for potential partners for the...