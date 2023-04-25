Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Chillin’ out Friday 21 April 2023

By

Published

Chillin' out Friday 21 April 2023
SUSPICIOUS: Sphalaphala sa ga Marothi

STAGED PRANKS?
Shaya’s investigative eye spotted something interesting in the new Mma-Vee’s posts - it appears there’s a chance she could be deceiving us with staged pranks! She recently posted a video titled ‘My first prank in Botswana’ where she takes groceries from an apparent stranger’s trolley.

What was perculiar is that earlier, Mampeezy had gone live for an eating contest and guess who featured in the video? That’s right, the very same ‘stranger’ whose groceries were being pinched! They seemed really familiar with one another in the first video which raised Shaya’s suspicions. Our l...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

One con too many One con too many

News

One con too many

Suspected swindler nabbed in Honda Fit hoax A suspected serial swindler’s luck ran out over the Easter holidays when he was nabbed by the...

2 hours ago
Maun goes gospel Maun goes gospel

Entertainment

Maun goes gospel

Hot on the heels of the Easter Holidays, a Maun pastor is once again hoping to re-ignite a passion for Christ in the tourist...

2 hours ago
Down but not out...yet! Down but not out...yet!

Sports

Down but not out…yet!

Chico vows to get Gunners dancing again As the Easter Holidays came and went in a blur of drunken merriment, Extension Gunners’ hopes of...

1 week ago
Bad friday for grumpy grandpa Bad friday for grumpy grandpa

News

Bad friday for grumpy grandpa

Apparently unable to get over his ex, Good Friday turned into a Bad Friday for a frustrated 52-year-old Francistown man, who was arrested over...

1 week ago
A jockey's delight A jockey's delight

Sports

A jockey’s delight

Maun Horse Race to go on as scheduled Horse race fans will be treated to another edition of the annual Maun Horse Race at...

28/03/2023
Delightfully different Delightfully different

Business

Delightfully different

Meet the boss Sweet success for Sweet Sensations Inspired by her business-minded parents, Sebusamathe Mokgwe always dreamt of one day starting an enterprise of...

20/12/2022
Maun ka monate Maun ka monate

News

Maun ka monate

Maun supplement An ultimate destination of all things nice Ngamiland continues to take a lead as a hub of tourism activities and an ultimate...

06/09/2022
High-flying Lepsy High-flying Lepsy

Entertainment

High-flying Lepsy

Shaya would like to take this moment to congratulate Lepsy of DC Tours on his new set of wheels. I know my congratulations come...

27/07/2021
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.