Chillin’ out Friday 21 April 2023

News
Suspected swindler nabbed in Honda Fit hoax A suspected serial swindler’s luck ran out over the Easter holidays when he was nabbed by the...
Entertainment
Hot on the heels of the Easter Holidays, a Maun pastor is once again hoping to re-ignite a passion for Christ in the tourist...
Sports
Chico vows to get Gunners dancing again As the Easter Holidays came and went in a blur of drunken merriment, Extension Gunners’ hopes of...
News
Apparently unable to get over his ex, Good Friday turned into a Bad Friday for a frustrated 52-year-old Francistown man, who was arrested over...
Sports
Maun Horse Race to go on as scheduled Horse race fans will be treated to another edition of the annual Maun Horse Race at...
Business
Meet the boss Sweet success for Sweet Sensations Inspired by her business-minded parents, Sebusamathe Mokgwe always dreamt of one day starting an enterprise of...
News
Maun supplement An ultimate destination of all things nice Ngamiland continues to take a lead as a hub of tourism activities and an ultimate...
Entertainment
Shaya would like to take this moment to congratulate Lepsy of DC Tours on his new set of wheels. I know my congratulations come...