A beautiful mess

Long queues, lit sets as Summer Xplosion returns

After a decade away, DJ Kuchi’s much-anticipated Summer Xplosion rose again last Thursday as a gateway to the Easter holidays.

Last hosted in 2015, the event’s return proved both thrilling and frustrating.

Billed as an epic celebration of music and culture, the show drew large crowds eager to start the long weekend in style and dance the night away at Duma Grounds.

However, the excitement was dampened slightly by logistical hiccups.

Revellers were met with long, slow-moving queues at the entrance, where ticket scans and tight security checks caused significant delays.

Many complained of the tedious entry process; with alcohol from outside banned, once inside, thirsty attendees were forced to join more queues for overpriced, warm beverages, causing some to miss their favorite acts.

While that was a low point, the music proved a massive high.

Local stars led the way, setting the mood with electric performances.

Known for his soulful, relatable tunes, the ever-reliable Han C thrilled with hits like ‘Mmele Pelo le Moya’, while DJ Robotic continued the high tempo with a set that got the crowd moving.

International acts lived up to their hype, South African Hip-Hop artist Usimamane turning up the heat with his hit ‘Uvalo’ featuring Big Zulu, earning loud cheers from fans.

Then came the queen of the night: Uncle Waffles.

Dressed to impress in a revealing outfit, the Amapiano star stole the show with her dynamic presence and energetic dance moves.

Dishing out famous tracks like ‘Tanzania’ and ‘Zenzel’, the Swazi sensation had the crowd hypnotized, hanging on to her every lyric.

Continuing the quality, DJ Maphorisa followed up with a killer set, proving once again why he remains a household name in the industry.

The night closed on a mellow, soulful note with Kelvin Momo, whose deep, smooth piano sounds serenaded fans into the early morning hours.

After a shaky start, the Summer Xplosion finished in fine form, ensuring it exploded back to life in unforgettable fashion!