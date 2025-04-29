Twisted plot

Geza returns with worrying warning

Outspoken and daring war veteran, Blessed Geza started off extremely well on his anti-Mnangagwa campaign.

He got the attention and support of the masses as many seem to be against the current regime whose leadership has been marred by corruption and brazen looting by a few individuals.

On March 31, Geza called for countrywide protests which instead turned into a successful country shutdown or ‘stayaway’ as some would call it.

Riding on this triumph, after going quiet for weeks, he returned on Sunday to call for an indefinite shutdown, starting on Tuesday April 22, until President Emmerson Mnangagwa steps down.

This was a wrong move.

People went about their day-to-day business as usual, as if there was never a call for a stayaway.

What Geza and his team didn’t take into consideration was that most people in Zimbabwe cannot afford an indefinite stayaway. Many are in the informal sector and self-employed and need to be out there to make that dollar.

A day of not hustling or selling whatever one sells for survival is a big loss for many and thus an indefinite stayaway is a big no.

Previously, Geza had called for the President’s impeachment, saying besides being an incompetent leader, the 82-year-old Mnangagwa was no longer mentally fit as he had been diagnosed with vascular dementia, a condition which causes memory loss in older adults.

His impeachment plan was quickly thwarted as Members of Parliament who were to play a critical role in this process were speedily given land in Harare, which of course was seen as bribery.

Although on Tuesday evening, Geza insisted the stayaway should continue (even though it had not happened), the really scary part was his reasoning.

He warned that people should stay at home to avoid being collateral damage in the event of exchange of gunfire between security forces loyal to him and those pro the status quo.

One can only hope that it does not come to the loss of innocent lives; if they want to kill each other, they can gladly do so without shedding the blood of people who are already suffering.

Whether he eventually succeeds or not, one thing that can never be taken away from Geza is that he made an effort to put an end to this regime.

Indeed, he actually gave the leadership sleepless nights, something which can never be taken for granted in any society!