5 years for penis-breaking granny

‘It should have been more!’ rages mutilated victim

A penis-pulling grandmother will spend the next five years of her life behind bars, losing her liberty over a drunken moment of madness that left her neighbour’s manhood a mutilated mess.

Convicted of grievous harm, Marata Nkatse, 60, was sentenced by Molepolole Magistrates Court last week, seven years after the unsavoury fallout at a local sheeben.

Although she broke down in devastation when the sentence was read out, it could have been a lot worse for Nkatse as the offence carries a mandatory seven-year prison term, with a possible maximum punishment of 14 years.

Indeed, the upset victim, Ntlopi Mosiiwa insisted it should have been more.

The 55-year-old and his battered genitalia have never been the same since that life-altering day back in September 2018.

Left with permanent injury, Mosiiwa is unable to urinate without the help of a special tube, while his once thriving sex life is a memory of the past as he is unable to rise to the occasion in the bedroom.

Adding to his anger, the stricken man says Nkatse, who lives next door to him in Mokgopeetsane ward, has shown no remorse since the incident.

“I didn’t like it. I was sick and have 7 years injured. This woman could have at least assisted me, but not even a single day did she help me get to the hospital to change my pipe. Her children phoned telling me to go to their place to discuss the matter for their mother to be released from jail, they claim she had paid before the police,” a disgruntled Mosiiwa told The Voice outside court.

A written affidavit signed by Nkatse and the police, shows the accused paid P100 at Molepolole Police Station on 21 September 2018 (the day after the incident) for fighting with the complainant.

However, the police later returned the money as the offence was no longer being treated as ‘minor’.

For Mosiiwa, the consequences were as ‘major’ as they come for most men!

“I’m just here; I no longer have interest in women. I can’t even get horny,” he admitted, sighing forlornly at his misery (check out the full video interview on The Voice’s Facebook page).

In a previous interview, Mosiiwa revealed his troubles started completely out of the blue.

He said he arrived at the depot and simply asked his girlfriend, Boineelo Kalanyane, to go and cook for him. For some reason, his request enraged Nkatse, who charged at him, accusing him of ‘bothering’ Boineelo.

“She slapped me, and when I stood up, she grabbed my private parts violently. I noticed I was bleeding badly from the penis.”

Explaining his decision to show the guilty woman some mercy, when handing down his sentence, Molepolole Chief Magistrate, Gaseitsewe Tonoki noted, “The accused is a first offender aged 60 years. The age and the fact that she is a first offender are the factors that persuaded my mind to go below the mandatory sentence.”

However, the Magistrate stressed Nkatse still had to be punished.

“She has committed a grievous offence, robbing a young man of his capacity tool to have children, further robbing him of the enjoyment of his organs of sexual desires while the accused will continue enjoying herself regardless of her age.”

During mitigation, Nkatse revealed times were tough at home, where she was left a widow after her husband’s passing.

Narrating her bleak existence, the sturdy-looking granny said, “I have a disabled daughter. The time I was detained in police holding cells, when I got released from the cells I found her having been sexually abused; she fell pregnant and later had a baby. She can’t do anything. I’m the only one taking care of her together with another who is an orphan.”

Although she pleaded not-guilty during the trial, the penis-puller blamed her behaviour on booze, stating, “I was drunk when I committed the crime.”

When the Magistrate asked her who was looking after her disabled daughter when she committed the offence, Nkatse admitted she left her home alone.

She will now be away for home for the next five years.

Trying to offer her comfort, Nkatse’s consoling relatives surrounded the downcast woman after court as she sat with prison guards waiting to be transported to her new home: Gaborone Women’s Prison.