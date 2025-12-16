CEDA opens doors in Tutume

Continuing its efforts to get closer to the people, Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) headed north last Thursday, opening the doors to its latest branch.

Located in Tutume at Magapatona Complex near the village’s outskirts, the new office brings CEDA’s evolving empire up to 14 outposts.

Previously, those in the area had to travel to Francistown, over 100km away, to access the nearest CEDA station.

The spacious branch offers all the services associated with the agency, including: loan applications, processing, advisory and mentorship support, payment disbursements and collections, as well as linkages with other government programmes and private partners.

In his keynote address, Minister of Trade and Entrepreneurship, Tiroeaone Ntsima noted CEDA continues to be one of the county’s strongest instruments for advancing citizen economic participation.

“Over the years, it has funded thousands of citizen-owned businesses nationwide, nurtured start-ups, revived struggling enterprises and created opportunities for young people and women across the country.

“In this region alone, CEDA has so far invested over P150 million in 943 businesses across various sectors – a true testament of the agency’s commitment to entrepreneurship development and economic development,” said Ntsima, citing his belief that the branch will serve as a hub of innovation and a catalyst for local economic activity.

“We expect to see vibrant growth in areas such agribusiness, manufacturing, tourism related services, and women and youth led enterprises,” concluded the Minister confidently.

CEDA Caretaker Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khalala Mokefane explained the agency’s expansion across Botswana is a deliberate effort to ensure no region, no village and no aspiring entrepreneur is left behind.

“We intend to ensure support is available where it matters most: at community level. Tutume occupies a unique socio-economic position in Botswana. It is a hub that connects surrounding villages such as Maitengwe, Nkange, Sepako, Nshakashogwe, Makobo, Magapatona, and as far as Masunga and the outskirts of the Northeast. Many of these communities are home to vibrant informal sector traders, aspiring youth entrepreneurs, agricultural producers in livestock and horticulture, cross-border micro-traders. Thus engaging with Zimbabwean markets, women-led SMEs involved in services, crafts, retail and food production, transport, construction and creative industry entrepreneurs,” mentioned Mokefane.