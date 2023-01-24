Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

You’ve blood on your hands

By

Published

You've blood on your hands
NOT HAPPY: MP Moswaane

MP Moswaane accuses govt of mass murder

Member of Parliament for Francistown West Ignatius Moswaane has called on the Minister of Health Dr Edwin Dikoloti to resign citing failure to provide adequate healthcare to the public.

Moswaane recently filed an urgent motion without notice requesting government to set up an independent commission to investigate companies contracted by government to supply medicines.

The motion further wanted the commission to investigate why government has failed to provide medicines to the nation for the past two years and which companies were contracted to...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

News

Sight for sore eyes

*Govt's cataract campaign gathers momentum

06/09/2022
KBL donates oxygen concentrators to Ministry of Health KBL donates oxygen concentrators to Ministry of Health

News

KBL donates oxygen concentrators to Ministry of Health

Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) has donated oxygen concentrators worth over P1 million to the Ministry of Health. KBL'S newly appointed Managing Director, Carlos Bernitt...

05/07/2022
BDC breathes new life into phikwe BDC breathes new life into phikwe

Business

BDC breathes new life into phikwe

Corporations spearheads Oxygas project Last Friday, Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) celebrated the ground-breaking of a specialised warehouse facility for an Oxygen Gas (Oxygas) project...

05/07/2022
Who is the next LOO? Who is the next LOO?

News

Who is the next LOO?

There a number of capable and independent minded cadres with credentials to lead- Analyst Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC)’s Parliamentary Caucus Committee will soon...

05/07/2022

Latest News

Moswaane recuperating after street attack

*MP suffered fractured leg in an unprovoked attack

15/03/2022
Who is getting the cut Salim? Who is getting the cut Salim?

Entertainment

Who is getting the cut Salim?

Shaya has seen a savingram in which the Ministry of Health and Wellness is trying hard to explain the Arm Ready Campaign fiasco. Shaya...

30/03/2021
Things they say - Moswaane Things they say - Moswaane

International

Things they say – Moswaane

“I will be releasing a document titled ‘poor rich country’ which is a detailed report of bread and butter issues which are failing to...

11/08/2020
Big fish’s comfort farm Big fish’s comfort farm

Business

Big fish’s comfort farm

For almost two years, larger than life radio personality and entrepreneur, Comfort Ramatebele aka Big Fish has raved about his integrated farm in Kumakwane....

07/07/2020
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.