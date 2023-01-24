You’ve blood on your hands

MP Moswaane accuses govt of mass murder

Member of Parliament for Francistown West Ignatius Moswaane has called on the Minister of Health Dr Edwin Dikoloti to resign citing failure to provide adequate healthcare to the public.

Moswaane recently filed an urgent motion without notice requesting government to set up an independent commission to investigate companies contracted by government to supply medicines.

The motion further wanted the commission to investigate why government has failed to provide medicines to the nation for the past two years and which companies were contracted to...