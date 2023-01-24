You’ve blood on your hands

You May Also Like
News
Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) has donated oxygen concentrators worth over P1 million to the Ministry of Health. KBL'S newly appointed Managing Director, Carlos Bernitt...
Business
Corporations spearheads Oxygas project Last Friday, Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) celebrated the ground-breaking of a specialised warehouse facility for an Oxygen Gas (Oxygas) project...
News
There a number of capable and independent minded cadres with credentials to lead- Analyst Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC)’s Parliamentary Caucus Committee will soon...
Latest News
*MP suffered fractured leg in an unprovoked attack
Entertainment
Shaya has seen a savingram in which the Ministry of Health and Wellness is trying hard to explain the Arm Ready Campaign fiasco. Shaya...
International
“I will be releasing a document titled ‘poor rich country’ which is a detailed report of bread and butter issues which are failing to...
Business
For almost two years, larger than life radio personality and entrepreneur, Comfort Ramatebele aka Big Fish has raved about his integrated farm in Kumakwane....