Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

The poor man feels it

By

Published

The poor man feels it
FIGHTING POVERTY: Mokgosi

Moselewapula's battle with poverty and unemployment

The last time Baganne Mokgosi had any source of income was in 2013, and for the las 10 years he has been unsure of where his next meal would come from, only managing to keep his sanity by volunteering his services in some community events in Moselewapula ward in Gerald, Francistown.

Despite his predicament Mokgosi has never lost hope, in fact he's planning to turn his situation around and inspire hundreds of unemployment Moselewapula residents to help turn around the fortunes of their ward.

Moselewapula is made up of mostly familie...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Dancing in the cold Dancing in the cold

News

Trying new things

*A life of hustle and adventure south of the border

17/01/2023
Murder most strange Murder most strange

News

Murder most strange

*Pastor accused of buying sex then killing sex worker

17/01/2023
Beyond borders Beyond borders

Business

Beyond borders

Botswana Railways launch new Bulawayo trade route Botswana Railways have signed a potentially game-changing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with their Zimbabwean counterparts in an...

27/12/2022
Fear in the classroom Fear in the classroom

News

Fear in the classroom

'Teachers living in terror as students unleash violence,' warn BOSETU A spate of violent attacks by students on teachers and fellow students has sent...

27/12/2022
70, 000 Reasons to smile 70, 000 Reasons to smile

Business

70, 000 Reasons to smile

FNBB customer’s happiest day Overcome with joy, Michell Morwe described Saturday, 10 December 2022, as the happiest day of her 27 years on the...

20/12/2022
FCTVE students plan F/town half marathon FCTVE students plan F/town half marathon

Sports

FCTVE students plan F/town half marathon

For those seeking a healthy, fitness-fuelled start to 2023 to burn off the traditional festive excesses, Francistown College of Technical and Vocational Education (FCTVE)...

13/12/2022
Grooving in the ghetto Friday 09 December 2022 Grooving in the ghetto Friday 09 December 2022

Entertainment

Grooving in the ghetto Friday 09 December 2022

Disco artist clinches two Bomu awards Popular Disco artist, Kehakgametse Kehakgametse known as Khoza Mkhozeni in the music circles left the disco lovers brimming...

09/12/2022
Nurtured for success Nurtured for success

Business

Nurtured for success

26 graduate from SOS Kindergarten It was a day of smiles and happy reflection at Adansonia Hotel in Francistown last Friday as the children...

06/12/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.