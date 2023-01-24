Who will take it?

MISA Botswana elections finally here

Media Institute of Southern Africa Botswana (MISA) will finally elect a new Board of Governing Council this weekend following a postponement amidst controversy over the eligibility of some candidates three months ago. The elections to be held at Maharaja Restaurant in Gaborone on Saturday will be contested by two camps, Team Integrity and Team Reshaping MISA, after a fierce campaign for the heart and soul of the media advocacy organisation on social media.

This is the first time that media personalities have shown so much interest in MISA elections....