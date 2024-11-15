Celeb Edition with Nay8

At the beating heart of Botswana’s vibrant nightlife, one name is swiftly establishing himself as a great: Nay8.

Inspired to take-up music by his great-grandmother, Nay8 has since changed tracks, choosing to focus his energy on making it as a Master of Ceremonies.

It’s proving a profitable decision!

The resident MC for Que Bar & Braii in Block 6, Gaborone, Nay8 is an MC in demand and recently took control of some of the biggest gigs in GC.

What made you want to become an MC?

My journey into MCing began with my deep passion for music.

I dropped my first single in 2018, and while I’ve put my music career on pause for now, I’m definitely planning a comeback.

The inspiration for my music came from my great-grandmother, the late Nonnie Pilane, whose legacy motivates me to keep engaging with the crowd.

The story of how I got my first gig is quite funny – I’ll save that for another time, but let’s just say it involved a bit of spontaneity and a lot of enthusiasm!

Describe your style as an MC, and what sets you apart from the rest?

I consider myself a versatile MC.

I can handle various genres like Piano, Hip-Hop, RnB, and Dancehall.

My background as a musician allows me to adapt to different songs seamlessly and do beat counts, which keeps the audience engaged.

There are some unique tricks I have up my sleeve, but I can’t give away all my secrets!

Nightclubs can get wild! How do you read the crowd and know exactly when to hype them up?

It’s all about composure.

I walk into a venue, take a good look around, and really try to feel the vibe.

I like to listen to what the crowd is craving and pay attention to what other DJs have played before me.

Setting the right mood is key; if I can gauge their energy, I know exactly when to bring in the hype.

What’s the biggest challenge you face when keeping revellers engaged throughout the night?

There are definitely times when some people in the crowd can be rowdy and try to derail the energy.

However, my focus is on those who are really engaging with the music.

I feed off their energy and make sure to keep the vibe alive for them.

What’s your favorite song to play when you want to turn the energy up another level?

I listen to a variety of genres, but three songs that always get me in the mood before a gig are: ‘Composure’ by AKA, ‘Ba Kae’ by Dintleonthetrack and ‘My Time Is Now’ by John Cena.

These tracks help set the tone for the night.

Tell us some of the tricks/techniques you use to keep the vibe fresh and exciting?

One of my signature moves is what people call ‘The Nay8’s famous chant’.

It’s a crowd favorite that really brings everyone together.

I also make it a point to stay updated with current trends to keep things fresh and relevant.

How do you prepare for a night at the club?

My preparation involves listening to some hype music to get my energy up, followed by a little prayer.

I transition mentally from being Nathaniel to Nay8, ready to deliver an unforgettable experience.

What’s the craziest/most memorable moment you’ve experienced while MCing?

Oh, I have a few memorable moments!

Once, a girl punched me in the groin trying to grab my attention.

I’ve had some interesting interactions, including one girl reaching into my shorts!

But aside from those wild moments, working at events like Piano Sunsets and the Ayoba Beach Party has been truly unforgettable.

How do you work with DJs and other performers to ensure a good night for all?

Communication is key!

As an MC, I’m not there to compete with the DJ; we’re both working towards creating a vibe.

If I notice a DJ’s transition isn’t quite working, I’ll step in and hype the crowd while they recover.

It’s all about collaboration and knowing when to let the DJ shine.

What do you want people to feel when they leave a gig you’ve MCed?

I want people to walk away craving that experience again.

It’s amazing when they post about it on social media or send me compliments afterward.

My audience is everything to me, and I want them to feel appreciated for being part of the show.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1.My journey into MCing started as an escape from depression but evolved into a passion

2.I used to write poetry before I focused on music and MCing.

3.I work as a Marketing/Digital Marketing professional in the corporate world

4.I used to be a DJ

5.I aspire to host my own event one day