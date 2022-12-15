Connect with us

Young ballerinas receive standing ovation

STUNNING PERFORMANCE: Bella Rosa Ballet Academy

Ballet reigned supreme as Bella Rosa Ballet Academy of Dance brought families together this past weekend to witness and enjoy an evening of classical and modern ballet at Mantlwaneng Theatre located at Westwood International School.

The young ballerinas aged between 4-13 years old took it to the stage to demonstrate that ballet is the essence of grace and beauty, relaying extensively a range of emotions, poetic, bright yet incredibly technical movements.

With an enchanting start, the ballerinas presented different categories inclusive of the acrobatic dance in which they executed great s...

