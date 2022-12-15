Connect with us

Reintroducing Mebala Youth Studios

REBRANDED: Ministry of Youth Gender Sports and Culture paid a visit to Mebala Youth Studios

Local youth empowerment hub, Young Africa Botswana (YAB) has, after a six year affiliation with Young Africa International (YA) rebranded to Mebala Youth Studios.

Board Chairperson, Tapiwa Chilume, explained that after six years of learning and guidance from YA, the organisation is now ready to be self-reliant. "We are ready to stand on our own, bringing the best of what we learnt with us. We have found a niche in training the youth in entrepreneurial skills and the development of the creative industry while advocating for a greener, fully inclusive Botswana into every aspect of our work.”
