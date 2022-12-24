Who is the real Mrs Botswana?

*Police involved in dispute over pageantry identity

Confusion is stirring up on social media as to who the real Mrs Botswana is as there are two beauty queens laying claim to the crown.

The two are Boipelo Erasmus embedded as Mrs Botswana 2022/23 and Daphney Muzila who is Mrs African World 2022/23.

In a matter that is currently being handled by the Broadhurst Police, the Director of Mrs Botswana, Kgalalelo Lesetedi is accusing the Director of Mrs African World, Jennifer Setapenyane of illegally using a trademark she founded in 2015.

"Muzila no longer wears the Mrs African World sas...