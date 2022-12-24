All set for the 2022 Sport Expo

*Over 100 exhibitors expected

Perspective Magazine, a monthly sport publication under the directorship of Mpho Mooka will on 13th May next year host a Sport Exposition at the National Stadium.

The 2022 Expo; held a year late due to Covid-19 complications is expected to attract at least 100 exhibitors showcasing their respective areas of specialty in over 35 sporting codes in Botswana.

"The purpose of this event is to present an opportunity for the community, sporting leaders, sportsmen and women, to be educated, informed and inspired," said Mooka.

He said this will be achieved thro...