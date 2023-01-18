Tshere expresses disdain for CMS privatisation

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Health, David Tshere, has this week poured scorn on Health Minister, Dr Edwin Dikoloti's revelation that Government intends to privatise the Central Medical Stores (CMS).

Tshere said privatizing CMS will be a reverse of achievements made in empowering Batswana in medicine procurement.

“Once the minister says this publicly, you should know that it is a done deal and therefore our medicine procurement will be done by a politically connected company, which has connections outside the country. Batswana will be pushed out of business once this hap...