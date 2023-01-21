Connect with us

Politics

Keorapetse dismisses Masisi’s TNDP scheme

By

Published

NOT AMUSED: Keorapetse

Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Dithapelo Keorapetse, has criticized the Transitional National Development Plan (TNDP) initiative, which is set to be implemented from April this year, saying it is a highly deceptive scheme calculated to not only to buy votes but also to plunder the economy at an unprecedented scale.

Keorapetse said that the scheme which is President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s brain child is a ploy to repurpose the state to serve narrow interests.

“There are so many unanswered questions about the TNDP. It is unclear where the government is going to get more than P64 billion ...

