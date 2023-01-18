Cruel mother arrested for cutting daughter’s ear

A 38-year-old woman at Kumakwane's Botlhapapelo ward has been arrested by the police after she reportedly tied her teenage daughter’s hands and legs with a rope and cut her ear with a piece of broken glass.

It is alleged that after she tied her daughter's hands, she continued assaulting her with a stick and wooden plank on the head leaving her with a wound and another cut on the thumb.

Thamaga police station commander, Superintendent Moses Kwarare confirmed that they received a report from the 16-year-old girl and arrested the mother who is helping them with investigations.

“The incid...