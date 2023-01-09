Suspected murder at Maun State Prison

Maun police are investigating an incident where an inmate whose identity is still withheld was found dead this morning inside one of the prison cells.

The incident is said to have been reported this morning and none of the deceased's fellow inmates have come forward with any information regarding the incident.

Confirming the incident, Acting Maun Police Station Commander Kgakgamatso Koboyatshwene, revealed that they do not have any further information pertaining to the suspected murder as the investigations have just started.

"The police are currently interviewing inmates. They are to...