Ross Branch claims his second Dakar Rally victory

Botswana's celebrated biker, Ross Branch has claimed a second historical stage victory at the ongoing Dakar Rally 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

After a disappointing seven rounds, in which he only managed a fourth finish on stage two, Branch came tops on stage 8 finishing ahead of Daniel Sanders and Mason Klein after a stunning ride through the desert.

The Kalahari Ferrari, as he's commonly known, won stage 8 with the fastest time, giving him and the Hero Moto-Sports Team Rally their second Dakar stage victory.

Branch's first stage victory was in 2020; where he narrowly missed a top 20 finish...