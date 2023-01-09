Connect with us

Lesego Motsumi is late

LATE: Lesego Motsumi

Former Cabinet Minister who is also Botswana's former High Commissioner to India, Lesego Motsumi, has reportedly died in her hospital bed today.

Motsumi allegedly landed in hospital on December 31st after catching fire in the morning when she was burning waste at her place of residence in Ramotswa.

It is reported that the waste contained flammable materials that exploded, leaving her with serious burn wounds.

Apparently, before the relevant authorities could come to her rescue, people rushed to assist by putting out the fire.

She was then rushed to Bamalete Lutheran Hospital where ...

