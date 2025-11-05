Suspect found hanging at Selibe-Phikwe police cells

A 38-year-old man is believed to have taken his own life in the early hours of Friday (31 October) while being held at Selibe-Phikwe Police Station.

The deceased, Mmadinare native, Thopho Setimela was found hanging from a small window inside the police cells at around 5:45am, hours before he was due in court for a stock-theft matter.

Confirming the incident, Selibe-Phikwe Station Commander, Moathodi Makumula, revealed Setimela, a suspect in an on-going murder case for which he was out on bail, was discovered by fellow detainees who alerted police officers on duty.

“The deceased was found hanging with a rope made from a torn blanket issued to him. He was confirmed dead by a medical doctor after being taken to Selibe-Phikwe Hospital,” said the top cop.

The Superintendent told The Voice Setimela was one of five male detainees held overnight for various offences, including: theft, motor vehicle theft, stock theft and common nuisance.

Makumula added officers checked on the detainees at around 4:00am, and all appeared fine with no complaints.

However, less than two hours later, one of the cellmates noticed Setimela hanging and raised the alarm.

“There were no signs of foul play, and investigations are ongoing,” Makumula explained.

Setimela was detained on Wednesday and was set to appear in court for bail revocation proceedings after breaching his bail conditions.

He was on bail for a murder case in which he is accused of killing the mother of his child in October last year as well as a second stock theft incident.

Family members, including his mother were called to the station to identify the body before it was taken down.

His corpse is currently at the Selibe-Phikwe mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination, as police continue their investigations into the matter.