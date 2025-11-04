Cue the festive season!

Cresta Hotel’s Fine Dining experience with Fairview Wines

Last Tuesday, Cresta Lodge Gaborone invited Voice Woman to an exclusive food and wine pairing dinner aptly titled ‘An Evening of Wine and Dining’.

As a lover of good food and drink, the invitation was most welcome – and all in the name of work!

Expertly curated by the hotel’s chef, Gyan Mathe – affectionately known as Chef Booster, the four-course menu was paired with a selection of premium wines from Fairview, a famous wine estate in Paarl, South Africa.

Cresta Lodge Guest Relations Manager, Marang Nthebolang, said, “We wanted to share this experience for some of our valued stakeholders to give them a first-hand taste of the warm hospitality and dining excellence that define Cresta Lodge Gaborone. Fairview Estate came on board to showcase its exceptional craftsmanship, sustainable winemaking practices, and the way its wines beautifully complement our culinary style.”

Facilitated by Charles Back of Fairview, the intimate event was more than just a masterclass in fine dining, it was also the perfect setting for networking among a select group of the hotel’s loyal clientele.

Back’s backstory is far from the typical Cape winemaking narrative.

With Eastern European roots traced to modern day Lithuania in the Baltic States, his grandfather migrated south in the early 1900s, fleeing persecution in Russian empire.

Starting out as a humble labourer, he worked his way up in Paarl, Western Cape, trading with cattle farmers and subsequently opening a butchery before acquiring his first wine farm in 1917.

Just three years later, he won the Best Wine in the Cape trophy, marking the beginning of a remarkable legacy.

His two sons eventually joined him in the business, and in 1937, Back’s father purchased Fairview.

Charles himself was absorbed into the family business in 1978 – 47 glorious years of winemaking excellence! In 2017, he was awarded the 1659 Wine Industry Medal of Honour.

A gifted storyteller, the amicable vintner has since expanded Fairview’s footprint, cultivating a variety of grapes on different topographies.

He acquired land in Paarl, Stellenbosch and the hilly Darling region on the outskirts of Cape Town, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, which is ideal for growing the grapes used to make Sauvignon Blanc, a crisp wine known for its tropical fruit notes and preference for cooler climates.

“The Sauvignon Blanc doesn’t like the heat. It wants to cool down at

night. In the evenings, the breeze comes in from the ocean, and as the cold Atlantic air rushes up the hill, it chills the vineyard down,” narrates the eloquent Back, adding that’s what makes the Sauvignon Blanc so special – the cool climate it grows under.

A piquant wine, the Sauvignon Blanc served – paired with the appetiser of salmon roses, creamed avocado, sundried tomatoes and tortilla cheese or Hawaiian Bruschetta with plain yogurt and herb sauce – was from the 2024 vintage.

Back believes the upcoming 2025 vintage will be exceptional.

“If you see the ‘25’ in the future, get hold of it. The 2025 vintage is the coolest in living memory. It will be the most expressive one yet,” he declared describing the 2024’s notes as tropical fruit

on the nose: “…sweet at first, but completely dry on the palate.”

To my unsophisticated taste buds, the ‘24’ tasted wonderful and went down very well so I can only imagine how good the ‘25’ will be!

The presentation was as delightful as the flavours themselves.

Yours Truly enjoyed the acidity of the Sauvignon Blanc, which was paired perfectly with oily fish.

“Sometimes when pairing food and wine, you either match similar flavour profiles or balance rich textures with acidity,” he explained, adding in his spare time, he also raises goats and produces his own goat’s cheese, available locally in Woolworths stores.

He further revealed the Sauvignon Blanc is fermented in stainless steel tanks, to preserve its ‘fresh and clean’ character, as the grape’s natural sugar converts to alcohol, producing carbon dioxide in the process.

For the main course, we enjoyed three delectable dishes.

The grilled stuffed chicken breast with green beans was paired with Fairview’s Chardonnay, bearing signature hints of citrus (a clear favourite among many guests).

Back noted that this particular white was treated differently, fermented in French oak barrels each holding 225 litres of wine worth a whopping P20 000!

“The wine picks up some of the flavour of the wood, developing buttery notes and a softer, more complex palate. We use

older wood to enhance the flavour,” he explained.

Next on the sophisticated menu was succulent lamb chops served on a bed of creamy potato salad complemented by a bold, full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon (my personal favourite red; and I couldn’t resist going back for more chops!).

The third entrée we indulged in was a melt-in-your-mouth filet mignon with an accompaniment of mixed vegetables, elegantly paired with a smooth, medium-bodied Merlot.

To conclude this refined culinary cruise, Chef Booster presented a decadent dessert of cake with ice cream, the perfect sweet finale to an unforgettable meal.

Feeling 10kg heavier, but with a light and airy heart, I sunk into bed dreaming of seaside breezes, rivers of wine and charming Capetonians!