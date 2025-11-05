Two years for man who stabbed woman in the neck

A young man who stabbed a woman in the neck with an Okapi knife during a night out will spend the next two years of his life dining-in on prison food.

Appearing before Extension II Magistrates Court, 25-year-old, Vinnie Magwize pleaded guilty to unlawfully causing bodily harm to Lesego Moyo.

Magwize told court they had been arguing over a cellphone at Damside entertainment spot in Gaborone on 3 August 2023 when he lost his cool.

He admitted being overcome by anger, brandishing a knife, slicing Moyo, who he had only met that night, across the neck, before throwing the weapon away and fleeing the scene.

Moyo suffered a deep wound on the neck but survived the attack.

During mitigation, prosecution informed court the fingerprint results were not yet out, but asked that Magwize be treated as a first-time offender.

Before sentencing, Magistrate Kamogelo Majuta gave Magwize an opportunity to speak in mitigation, but he remained silent.

In delivering judgment, Magistrate Majuta lamented the rising number of violent and murder cases in the country, saying such offences had become ‘troublesome’ for the courts.

“The court must take such cases very seriously,” she emphasised, before sentencing Majuta to two years in the slammer.