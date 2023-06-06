Strange bedfellows

BCP/BDP united front grabs control of NWDC

Nothing unites people with a different set of goals than a common enemy.

This truism was demonstrated in Maun on Tuesday when North West District councillors ousted their long time serving chairperson and his deputy and replaced them with newly elected ones in a rare pact between an opposition party and the ruling party against other opposition party members.

The then chairperson, Kebareeditse Ntsogotho and his deputy, Lekonne Masoko were removed from office through a vote of no confidence cast by 20 councillors, 10 from the ruling Botswana...