Strange bedfellows

BCP/BDP united front grabs control of NWDC
Nothing unites people with a different set of goals than a common enemy.
This truism was demonstrated in Maun on Tuesday when North West District councillors ousted their long time serving chairperson and his deputy and replaced them with newly elected ones in a rare pact between an opposition party and the ruling party against other opposition party members.
The then chairperson, Kebareeditse Ntsogotho and his deputy, Lekonne Masoko were removed from office through a vote of no confidence cast by 20 councillors, 10 from the ruling Botswana...
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:(BDP) Councillor, BCP councillor, Boseja South councillor, Botswana Congress Party (BCP), Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), Botswana National Front (BNF), Carter Hikuama, chairperson of UDC council caucus, councillor Kaukapita Kaukapita, Itumeleng Kelebetseng, Kebareeditse Ntsogotho, Lekonne Masoko, Maun, Maun General clinic, Member of Parliament for Ngami constituency, Moeteetsi Mogalakwe, Nico Folae, North West District Councillors, old Letsholathebe hospital, Petros Tjijoo, specially nominated councillor, Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC)
Click to comment