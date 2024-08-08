Sky girls launch ‘Tikula’

TV drama set to inspire teenage girls

To celebrate 10 years of empowering teenage girls, helping them make informed, healthy decisions, SKY Girls have launched a new TV series, ‘Tikula’.

Produced in collaboration with YTV, the programme is an adaptation of the highly successful SKY Girls radio drama, ‘Matswaka Bae’, which aired on Yarona FM from 2016 to 2018 and was the most listened-to drama across all stations.

Filmed in Zambia, ‘Tikula’, meaning ‘we are growing’, continues the legacy, taking it to the small screen in a 10-part production.

The drama centers around Nandile, a girl from a rural area who moves to Lusaka on a scholarship with her single mother.

Struggling to fit in and be liked by the cool kids at her new school, Nandile’s journey is paralleled by Maya and Mimi, the other lead characters, each dealing with their own personal challenges.

SKY Girls Program lead for Botswana and Zambia, Mmapula Sedie explained the aim is to provide teenage girls with relatable role models and engaging content, in the hope of influencing their value systems positively.

“This series represents our commitment to creating entertaining, educational and inspirational content for young girls in Africa. Our collaboration with YTV is a testament to our shared vision of enriching the lives of our youth with meaningful stories that reflect their realities and inspire their futures. ‘Tikula’ is not just about entertainment; it is about sparking conversations, providing guidance, and reinforcing the values that SKY Girls stands for,” said Sedie.

For her part, YTV Marketing Manager, Tsabo Othusitse revealed their working relationship with SKY Girls spans over a year.

“This partnership began over a year ago, starting in February last year when we aired ‘MIX’ and ‘Sure ka Rafiwa.’ ‘Tikula’ is the third show from SKY Girls to grace our screens, showcasing our commitment to shaping our youth, especially young girls,” outlined Othusitse.

The first episode of the weekly 20-minute show hits television screens on 2nd August, and will be broadcast every Friday on YTV (channel 291).