Shashe River School tops BGCSE rankings

The 2024 Botswana General Certificate for Secondary Education (BGCSE) results have finally been released, and Shashe River School in Tonota has emerged as the best-performing school in the country.

A jubilant Acting School Head, Solomon Ramokate, told The Voice Online in an interview that while they are thrilled with this achievement, they are not entirely surprised.

He attributed the success to deliberate efforts made over the past few years to turn the school’s academic performance around.

“We’ve always aimed higher, setting clear standards and goals, which we’ve consistently achieved over the last three years,” Ramokate said. He credited the school’s former head, Mpaladzi Majingo, and his deputy, George Showa, who have since been transferred, for laying the foundation for this remarkable transformation.

“They were at the forefront of this change, and we’ve witnessed a significant surge in performance as a result,” Ramokate added during a telephone interview.

Shashe River School climbed to sixth place in 2023, a notable improvement from 12th place the previous year. “Last year, our target was third place, and we achieved sixth. This year, we aimed for the top three and secured first place. This is certainly cause for celebration,” he said.

The Acting School Head highlighted some of the key initiatives that drove the school’s success, including evening study sessions supported by parents. “It was encouraging to see all our top performers participating, with their parents picking them up late from school,” Ramokate noted.

Now that Shashe River School has joined the ranks of top-performing schools, Ramokate emphasized the need to work even harder to maintain their status. “In the past, parents often transferred their children to better-performing schools like Mater Spei. We had to act to change that narrative, and we expect more parents to now seek admission here,” he said.

Ramokate further stated that he and his staff are committed to working tirelessly to establish Shashe River School as one of the leading senior schools in the country. “This is just the beginning. We have bigger goals and will continue to strive for excellence,” he said.

TOP 10 SCHOOLS

1. Shashe River School – 34.64%

2. Mater Spei College – 33.65%

3. St Joseph’s College – 33.62%

4. Naledi Senior Secondary School – 32.29%

5. Masunga Senior Secondary School – 29.60%

6. Selebi Phikwe Senior Secondary School – 28.96%

7. Kgari Sechele Senior Secondary School – 28.68%

8. Lotsane Senior Secondary School – 26.98%

9. Moshupa Senior Secondary School – 25.25%

10. Francistown Senior Secondary School – 24.57%