Corrupt PS’s under fire as new govt cracks the whip

PSP Peloetletse to answer for 15 illegal Council appointments

Just eight days into power, the newly formed government of Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), has moved swiftly to uproot corruption and nepotism from the civil service.

In his meeting with Accounting Officers this week, President Advocate Duma Boko said he intends to build a civil service where appointments are made on merit.

The outgoing regime has been accused of a number of irregularities in awarding of tenders and filling of key positions in the civil service.

Recently four people were arrested for their involvement in the issuance of counterfeit prison release warrants, which facilitated the release of an unspecified number of inmates.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Naledi Moraka has been implicated in some of the questionable appointments at her ministry, including the appointment of an officer with a criminal record in the office of the Receiver.

According to a source close to these developments, the lack of due process and favouritism has led to a number of lawsuits against the DPSM, Ombudsman and many complaints sent to the Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP).

“The record breaking complaints coincided with her arrival 19 months ago,” said the source.

According to the source, Permanent Secretaries in different Ministries have found a loophole in the Public Service Act (PSA).

While the PSA caters for D1 and lower scales, appointments of E and higher scales are the prerogative of the PSP.

“However the loophole here is Acting appointments for E scale and above are the prerogative of the PS, and that’s where corruption and maladministration is entrenched. They then use this chance to appoint their friends and unqualified officers,” The Voice learnt.

The source said the separate authorities for acting and substantive appointments have created problems and led to a dejected civil service.

In another matter, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, and the DPSM Director have been cited as second and third respondents in a matter where Leslie Shimane Dodzi-Botsie wants the court to review and set aside the appointments of 15 officers as Deputy Council Secretaries and Deputy Town Clerks at various District/Town/City Councils across Botswana appointed between March and August 2024.

Botsie is of the view that the appointments were illegal, irrational and defeating his legitimate expectation, and wants both the Attorney General, PSP and DPSM Director to comply with the Public Service Act and Regulations to fill any vacancies of Deputy Council Secretary/ Deputy Town Clerk at various District/Town/City councils across the country.