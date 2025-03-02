Ex-Business Botswana president’s wife and side-chick face off in court

Mistress demands divorce as wife fights back with restraining order!

A dramatic love triangle involving a 24-year-old University of Botswana student, Tlotlo Motshegare, and former Business Botswana President Gobusamang Dempsey Keebine has taken a fiery twist, landing Motshegare back in court just months after being fined P50,000 for marriage wrecking.

Motshegare, who admitted to interfering in Keebine’s marriage to Pinkie Tau, has been slapped with a restraining order application from Tau, who accuses her of stalking, verbal abuse, and physical harassment.

Tau has sought the court’s intervention, demanding that Motshegare stay 200 meters away from her at all times, avoid her home, workplace, and public spaces, and face arrest if she violates the order.

The whole drama began in 2022 when Motshegare met Keebine at Capello restaurant.

“He introduced himself as the Head of the Private Sector and offered to help me with my work,” Motshegare revealed.

Their relationship is said to have quickly escalated from WhatsApp chats to a full-blown affair, despite Keebine being married to Tau since 2021.

In a February 2023 admission letter, Motshegare promised to end the relationship but failed to follow through.

Tau is said to have later caught the pair in a compromising position near Airport Junction Mall,sparking a bitter feud.

While Motshegare appears determined to hold onto her lover, Keebine himself has shockingly defended her, accusing his wife of harassment.

“I can confirm that Tau is my wife and she has been continuously harassing Motshegare even though I tried to reason with her to desist from doing so.”

In a jaw-dropping twist, Motshegare has fired back by applying for her own restraining order against Tau, claiming she is the real victim of harassment.

Screenshots obtained by this publication reveal Motshegare pressuring Keebine to divorce his wife.

“Follow through with the divorce. I’ve said this time and again for you to move, but you falter and run around the issue. What is your next plan regarding where you live?” she texted him.

This publication has established that Motshegare was once charged P200 for common nuisance by SSKIA Police station last year after insulting Keebine’s wife over a phone call. “F** you, you are a b****, f*** that,” are the profanities she is said to have uttered towards Keebine’s wife.

The case will be heard before Chief Magistrate Linah Mokibe.