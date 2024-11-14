UDC’ s historic appointments

President Boko appoints three female Specially elected MPs

In a week of historic change, Botswana’s 13th Parliament endorsed six Specially Elected Members of Parliament (SEMP) following the remarkable electoral victory of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

For the first time in 59 years, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) was dislodged from power, ushering in a new era under the leadership of President Advocate Duma Boko.

The six appointed members bring diverse expertise from various fields, symbolising the UDC’s commitment to a forward-thinking and inclusive government.

Nono Kgafela-Mokoka

The Botswana Peoples Party Vice President is not only a politician but an academic powerhouse who serves as a Senior Lecturer at the University of Botswana, specialising in English literature with a focus on gender, culture, and language.

With nearly 30 years of teaching and research, the Mathubudukwane born academic is an accomplished scholar whose insights into cultural and social issues have greatly impacted Botswana’s academic landscape.

Her scholarly background promises to bring a thoughtful, culturally grounded perspective to parliamentary discourse.

She contested for Kgatleng East but unfortunately lost to Mabuse Pule of the BDP.

Bogolo Kenewendo

A trailblazer in both economics and politics, Bogolo Kenewendo is celebrated for her historic appointment as Botswana’s youngest Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry after being nominated as SEMP.

Holding a Master’s in International Economics from the University of Sussex, she has made strides on the global stage, working as a trade economist in Ghana and serving on the UN Secretary-General’s High-Level Panel on Digital Cooperation.

She is known for her passion for youth empowerment and gender equality.

Moeti Mohwasa

The UDC’s Head of Communications is a prominent figure in political landscape.

He also served as Secretary General of the Botswana National Front (BNF), before focusing on the UDC role.

The former BNF spin doctor has been a loyal member not only to the UDC but to its President Boko too.

He has built a reputation as a defender of democratic principles, frequently using his platform to champion the rights and voices of the opposition.

Major General Pius Mokgware

A decorated military leader and academic, Mokgware brings unparalleled expertise in strategic leadership and defence to Parliament.

As a former Member of Parliament for Gabane-Mmankgodi who served from 2014 to 2019, Mokgware has the unique experience of bridging both military and legislative spheres.

He is also a member of the UDC Member of Policy and Strategy and holds advanced degrees in Strategic Studies and Business Administration and is a member of notable professional organisations, including the US War College Alumni Association.

He tried his luck in the past elections but lost to Kagiso Mmusi of the BDP.

Stephen Modise

A medical doctor by profession, Modise, was trained in the Caribbean and United States of America.

He has lived, studied and worked in Grenada, Grand Cayman Island, USA and Antigua and Barbuda.

He also had a short stint working at Letsholathebe Hospital in Maun before relocating abroad for further studies.

Modise has taught in St Georges University School of Medicine, Grenada as a member of faculty in the Neuroscience Department before joining the American University of Antigua School of Medicine as Assistant Professor where he taught students and preparing them for medical board examinations.

His recent appointment was a Medical Education Consultant for ADTALEM Global Education’s subsidiary American University of the Carribebean SOM docile in St Maarten.

He has been a member of BNF from his university days.

Lesego Chombo

Bringing a blend of legal acumen and public service, attorney Chombo is also celebrated as the reigning Miss World Africa 2024.

Her law foundation, the Lesego Chombo Foundation, focuses on the holistic development of underprivileged children in Botswana.

As a graduate from the University of Botswana and a committed advocate for community service, Chombo’s presence in Parliament symbolises the importance of social advocacy in Botswana’s future.

Her influence extends beyond law into philanthropy and youth mentorship.

Together, these six appointees underscore the UDC’s commitment to expertise-driven governance, combining youth and experience to address Botswana’s multifaceted challenges.

The historic 13th Parliament embarks.