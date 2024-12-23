Elephants in the room

Botswana’s elephant saga has exploded into a full-blown battle of conservation versus profit, with accusations, petitions, and political promises flying thick and fast!

It has been two years since Botswana fiercely fought off a global push to ban trophy hunting.

Partnering with other Southern African nations and backed by the European Union, Botswana succeeded in keeping elephants on CITES Appendix II, allowing trophy hunting to continue.

But the decision sparked outrage in Western countries, where bans on trophy imports are growing.

Belgium has already slammed the door on hunting trophies, while Germany and the UK are gearing up to follow suit.

Former President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s wildlife policies have left Botswana deeply divided.

In 2019, Masisi lifted a hunting ban imposed by his predecessor, Ian Khama, citing overpopulation of elephants and escalating human-wildlife conflicts. Yet critics say this move cost him dearly at the ballot box.

Enter Ian Khama, the conservationist ex-leader who banned hunting in 2014 and armed rangers to battle poachers with shoot-to-kill orders.

Khama’s ban aimed to protect wildlife, but Masisi reversed the policy, disarming rangers and reintroducing hunting – decisions slammed as “reckless” by conservationists.

Now, with Masisi out of office and President Duma Boko in power, the Elephant Protection Society (EPS) is leading the charge to undo his legacy.

Their fiery petition, spearheaded by Director Oaitse Nawa, accuses Masisi of enabling “wildlife mismanagement” and aligning with “corrupt, anti-conservation agendas.”

“Botswana must stop pandering to colonial-era practices where wealthy foreigners hunt our treasures for fun,” Nawa declared. “Let’s protect our wildlife and embrace sustainable ecotourism!”

EPS wants Boko to ban hunting, rearm rangers, and restore Botswana’s reputation as a global conservation leader.

However, not everyone supports a hunting ban. Conservation heavyweight Professor Joseph Mbaiwa from the Okavango Research Institute believes limited hunting is vital for both conservation and community livelihoods.

“Our elephant population is healthy and growing. A 480-quota won’t harm it,” Mbaiwa argues. “Peripheral areas unsuitable for photographic tourism rely on hunting to deter poachers and provide income.”

Ngamiland NGO Council Director Sikoya Simasiko agrees. “We need a national dialogue. Communities affected by wildlife destruction must have their voices heard.”

In his maiden State of the Nation Address, President Boko hinted at a balanced approach: “We’ll protect our unique wildlife while boosting eco-tourism to sustain communities.”