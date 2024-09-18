TikToker US Dollar give his political two cents

As the country gears up for the upcoming general elections, TikTok is proving convenient for Batswana, with local online pundits stimulating conversations that are increasingly cultivating meaningful youth participation in politics.

In this interview, Voice Woman sits with the ever-cool, calm and collected content creator, Kabelo Dikatholo – also known as US Dollar to discuss the insights he shares on his platform in an effort to keep followers informed.

From the confrontational to the candid and the sometimes controversial, the rising youth advocate, whose followers might reach the 100,000 mark by the time you read this column, brings a peculiar perspective to political punditry on TikTok that sets him apart from the rest.

Let’s get to know you a bit better. Who is Kabelo Dikatholo?

I come from the village of Sefophe and grew up in Botshabelo, Selibe Phikwe.

I am a fatherof-one son, married into the Moeng family in Modipane.

As a middle child, I often looked out for both my older and younger siblings, so I’ve always been passionate about social justice and civic engagement.

Upon completing Form 5 at Selibe Phikwe Senior Secondary School in 2014, I relocated here [Gaborone] to study Electrical Engineering at New Era College but quickly felt the course content fell short of my expectations thus conducted enough research to conclude that they offered a substandard diploma, which I communicated to the school management before quitting.

I then retraced my steps back to Phikwe where I ended up a bus conductor, a wonderful experience where I interacted with people from diverse backgrounds. I interacted with people from diverse backgrounds. I discovered then that it is my purpose to serve people; I am a believer in the Japanese philosophy of Ikegai [a Japanese term that blends two words: ‘iki’ meaning ‘to live’, and ‘gai’ meaning ‘reason’, which translates to ‘a reason to live’].

A bold move! Do go on…

Two years later, I decided to pursue a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computing, Networking and Infrastructure at Botho College where I was impressed by the infrastructure and considered the course work challenging.

I became involved in the Student Representative Council (SRC) as the Minister of Finance; the most active SRC of the time where we forged partnerships with other universities like UB.

By third year, I ran for President. We took head on tertiary institutions’ battle for supremacy, challenging the historically predominant ‘Mmadikolo’; we countered that by crowning ourselves ‘Rradikolo’, which emboldened and brought a vibrancy to our student community.

We realised that there was a different arrangement and dates the Department of Tertiary Education Financing (DTEF) paid our allowances.

We also demanded to know why we could only purchase books strictly from the university store, a company that was operating across most tertiary institutions.

There were also accreditation issues with certain courses.

At the time, I was acting president; that was around 2017, the first publication to report on this was The Voice Newspaper.

And how did the institution handle that?

We were suspended for 14 days, went to court, and Kago Mokotedi represented us pro bono.

We won on technicalities because we were not afforded disciplinary hearings.

But our grievances weren’t exactly addressed, so we pursued the matter further, thus were eventually suspended for a further 12 months.

See, course accreditation is pivotal to a graduates’ employability.

My folks were unhappy with me but I stood for what I believed in.

Of course, it delayed my progress but I graduated eventually.

At last!

During my final year in 2018, I registered a company and launched my computer business which I still operate because I was aware jobs were scarce.

When and how did the idea of creating political content begin?

In November last year.

I observed that although most young people used TikTok to participate in ‘challenges’, I could utilise the app to educate and impact my society by sharing the knowledge that I possess; my following has since grown and we’re now sitting at 99.7k followers.

How would you summarise Masisi’s Presidency?

I feel deceived by the President after voting him into power in 2019 based on the grand promises he made.

For instance, in terms of citizen empowerment policies through innovation like the manufacturing of the electric car, today I question the reality of whether Batswana are truly empowered.

The Chema Chema Fund and others, unfortunately, I see them as campaign tools because they were only introduced in the lead up to elections.

President Masisi, in comparison to Khama, who was strict, is dishonest.

So much money has been wasted on the many ‘fabricated’ cases against the late Isaac Kgosi, Butterfly, P100 billion case against Khama, and Matsheka also decried fabricated evidence in court etc we see a lot of injustices, that is subtle political oppression.

And you’re not afraid to speak out?

People ask me if I’m not worried that I’ll be persecuted for addressing these issues; remember, Jesus also faced persecution, so that cannot discourage me from living my purpose.

We have yet to fully enjoy freedom of expression.

We may not openly talk about this but Batswana are damaged psychologically, despite living in a supposedly a democratic country.

Civic education is an imperative.

When I started out on this journey, I was biased towards a certain party.

But I had a rethink, that my main goal is to educate and sensitise the public.

Are Batswana able to detect political propaganda?

I doubt they are. Batswana revere political leaders.

It’s akin to what happens in church hence fake pastors get away with religious chicanery.

Take the recent utterances by Morwaeng in Molepolole: he clearly undermines the IQ of the electorate.

One gullible supporter actually regurgitated his statement.

Our education system is to blame for this.

Politicians blatantly peddle falsehoods, taking advantage of the ill-informed.

I always say elections are won two days before the official day because politicians will buy votes with a mere bottle of Savannah cider.

That’s when political manipulation is at its highest, e.g. there’s reports of an individual in the Mochudi area who confessed they were given P200 to vote a particular individual during Bulelwa Ditswe.

Imagine being given a paltry amount by someone who is going to earn P50k to P99k yet your circumstances remain the same!

To be continued next week…