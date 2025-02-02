A voice rooted in faith and purpose

Oneile Holokile ‘Lukie’ Dube was raised in a devout Christian household, where music was not merely a pastime but a spiritual practice.

It is within this environment that she inherited the angelic voice that has come to define her artistry, and the kindness which defines her soul.

“My mother and father would often sing – both at home and in church. My mother also has a twin sister, with whom she harmonised, and we would occasionally join them in praise and worship,” she recalls.

Her earliest memories of performing with her parents trace back to funeral vigils, where, in the stillness of the night, her family would be the sole voices of worship as others slumbered away.

Though Nata was home for much of her childhood, Dube’s trajectory shifted when she left for boarding school in Maun, some 300 kilometers away.

It was here that her musical gift began to flourish.

“I started singing in the Scripture Union and leading worship at the school’s morning assemblies. I became the go-to person for original songs, composing them on my own. My Christian upbringing played a significant role in nurturing this talent,” she says with a smile.

By the time Dube completed Form 5, she was already known as a promising vocalist.

At 18, she was featured in a song by a Zambian friend, Maun-based producer, Njolomole Mtonga.

“We met at The Village Church, where he had heard me sing. He invited me to listen to a single he was working on at the time. I contributed by writing a few lyrics. After the release of the gospel single ‘Holla (You Can Always Call on God)’, we filmed the video and sent it to a magazine show on BTV called Meribo and also to Yarona FM,” she beams.

“That’s when I was properly introduced to the country as a singer.”

Shortly thereafter, she relocated to Gaborone to pursue higher education at Ba Isago University, putting her musical aspirations on hold.

They did not remain on ice for long!

“In 2012, after completing my tertiary education, I recorded a seven-track album titled ‘Beautiful Ashes’ with another Zambian friend, James Besa, whose studio was in Extension 2. I wrote all the songs myself,” she shares, her sense of pride obvious.

It proved an eye-opening introduction to the harsh realities of the music industry.

“The industry is full of challenges, particularly financial ones. To record an entire album, you need money; to market it, you need money. Without financial support or anyone to partner with, it can be discouraging. I did try to promote my album through Radio Botswana 1 and 2, but eventually I took a break and returned to my roots in Nata,” she says with a slight sigh.

It was not until 2017 that Dube returned to Gaborone with renewed determination.

“This time, I was resolute. I told myself, ‘Now I’m going to work!’ Many pastors began to take an interest in me. They could see that I wanted to communicate something through music. I was a member of Divine Word Church, and my apostle, Pastor Abbie Dongo Zvasiy noticed this passion and started supporting me as part of the church’s praise and worship team. I wanted to do a live recording, but the plan didn’t materialise. I believe I wasn’t ready and that the timing wasn’t right, as a live recording involves so many things,” she explains.

A year later, the timing was right and Dube finally recorded her first solo single, ‘Live to Worship’, at a studio in Broadhurst with producer, Shathiso Aaron.

Since then, she has released more songs each year, including her 2021 Setswana track, ‘Ke Mang’.

“This song was produced by Lesego Radisweng from Kopong. I believe it made people sit up and take notice of me, especially since it had a music video. We sent it to Trace Gospel on DSTV, and everyone was thrilled when it aired. Finally, everyone could see I was going somewhere!”

With the support of her husband, Dube’s musical journey has taken on a new momentum.

“We met in church in 2018 and were married in 2020. He is the more musically inclined of us both – he plays the drums, keyboard, and bass guitar.”

With big plans for the new year, the Adonai Ministries member has been doing a series of radio interviews in preparation for a major milestone in her career.

“The reception has been amazing, both on the radio and on my YouTube channel and Facebook. I hope to leverage TikTok as well because I have a big event coming up – ‘Exaltations’, scheduled for October 4th at Hillview Church. It will be my official launch, and I’ll be doing a live recording of 10 songs I’ve written,” she announces.

Although she’ll be the main artist, the event will also feature other gospel artists like her very supportive friend, Dumisani Mhlanga, who specialises in marimba; Ayanda; and her producer, Knowledge Masuku, based in Cape Town.

As well as a defining moment in her career, 2025 is a landmark year in Dube’s life.

“Turning 40 feels significant to me. I believe music is not just about singing – it’s a calling. It’s a gift that I use to serve God and humanity. My desire is to communicate the love of Christ through this gift and to express my love for God and people. When people experience this love for God, they can still be drawn near to Him without necessarily having to be preached to. Essentially, I believe I am evangelizing through my music. If I minister, and even one person gets saved, I know I’ve fulfilled my assignment. That’s my mandate. What use is it for me to sing beautifully if someone walks away unchanged? I want my ministry to stir the soul and draw people to the Kingdom of God. The listener must want to seek God. That’s why I write what I sing – led by the Spirit.”