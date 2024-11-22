Up and running in Vietnam

Botswana on the move at Mr World

Traditionally, when it comes to beauty pageants in Botswana, the ladies hog the limelight, with the likes of Mpule Kwelagobe, Palesa Molefe and Lesego Chombo becoming household names for their exploits on the runway.

Hoping to change this one-sided dynamic, Vincent Gobuamang is flying the flag high in Phan Thiet, Vietnam, flexing his muscle for BW’s men as he fights for international glory at the on-going Mr World competition.

It is the first time Botswana has taken part in the male beauty pageant since the event started in 1996.

Now in its 11th edition, five years on from the last installment, Mr World 2024 started on 5 November and culminates in a grand final this Saturday.

For Gobuamang, 23, it is a shot at stardom two years in the making, having earned his spot as Botswana’s representative by clinching the Mr. RADP Fashion Show title in 2022.

After a shaky start to his time in Vietnam, where he is up against Beauty Kings from 60 other countries, the Ghanzi native is fast finding his feet.

“When I first arrived, I faced a few challenges adapting to the local food and water. I was constantly vomiting and even had an allergic reaction. But eventually, I found food I was used to and started feeling better. Despite that rough start, I’ve been enjoying the experience,” he told Voice Entertainment in an exclusive interview this week.

Having, by his own admission fallen short in the Top Model and Talent Show parts of the contest, Gobuamang raced back into contention on Sunday with a stunning victory in the 5km ‘Strong Vietnam Marathon’.

“Running is in our blood as Africans. They were so impressed they joked about me being trained by Letsile Tebogo,” laughed Gobuamang, who finished the race in 19 minutes and 23 seconds, a full 35 seconds faster than the second-placed runner from Philippines.

Despite the language barrier, the softly spoken Mr Botswana says he has managed to forge lasting friendships with contestants from other countries, exchanging cultural experiences.

“It’s an honor to represent my country, and I’m here to make my parents and Botswana proud. I’ll give my best during the final on Saturday,” he assured everyone back home.

Gobuamang also spoke passionately about his advocacy project for the competition, which focuses on farming and helping children in school.

“I raise cattle commercially, and the profits go toward supporting a preschool in Ghanzi. I want children to grow up knowing school as a place of opportunity, not fear, because of a lack of food or clothing,” he explained.

To vote for Gobuamang, follow the links on Mr World Botswana’s Facebook page.

Voice Entertainment wish him all the luck in the world on Saturday.