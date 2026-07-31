Kiddies walk this weekend

Youngsters get their moment in the Orapa limelight this Saturday as the ‘Kiddies Walk’ takes centre stage at the Itekeng Stadium.

Open to children aged 16 and under, over 1, 000 keen young fitness fanatics are expected to descend on the mining town and stretch their limbs.

The event serves as a precursor to the legendary Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) General Manager’s Charity Walk, set for 22 August.

Taking place for the third time, Marketing and Publicity Lead, Kesego Mantsane, revealed this year’s Kids’ Walk is expected to be the biggest yet, with Barloworld coming on board as the main sponsor.

“It is about creating a lasting impact beyond the event itself. It seeks to inspire children to become lifelong ambassadors for healthy living, community service and giving back. The funds raised will support water improvement initiatives in Boteti allowing participants to see the positive impact of their contribution. We also look forward to continuing to engage children through future Kids Walk events and other community focused initiatives,” mentioned Mantsane.

For the second year running, the OLDM GM will take place under the theme ‘A Walk for Water – Second Edition’.

“We are building on the success of last year’s campaign to continue raising awareness and funds to improve access to water in our communities. The main goal is to raise funds to improve water access in Letlhakane,” explained Mantsane.

Registration fee for this weekend’s walk is set at P200, with a 1km option for preschoolers, while the older children will cover 5km.