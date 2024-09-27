A fresh Perspective with Political Pundit, US Dollar (Part 2)

Countdown to the 2024 general elections has begun in earnest and as party campaigns heat up, Voice Woman continues her conversation with popular content creator, Kabelo ‘US Dollar’ Dikatholo.

Yours Truly predicted in her previous column that the Sefophe man’s TikTok following would soon exceed 100k (it stood at 99.7k)… a week later, I’m happy to report it has!

Considering the 12th meeting of the National Assembly, do you believe our legislators fully grasped the seriousness of their roles and responsibility to the nation?

I do not think so.

Parliament is depressing if you care about progress.

Of course, there are exceptions, but very few, otherwise for every discussion, the overwhelming majority would rather joke around.

So far, I have great respect for Saleshando, who always strives to demonstrate seriousness, or Matsheka, who would rather be quite.

I will rate each one of them soon but, all in all, majority MPs aren’t adding any real value and I think only 10% of them are worth a listen, but Batswana will return them to parliament because they’ve perfected the art of manipulation.

What’s your perception of the opposition?

It’s embarrassing that the issue of positions continues to impede unity.

A divided opposition can only benefit the BDP.

I find it counterintuitive that Saleshando could attack Boko and vice versa, hence the ruling party capitalises on that instability.

But comparatively, there’s more stability in the BCP.

There are many BNF members who left it for the BCP.

However, shunning opposition unity is hugely counterproductive; it’s damaging to the image of the opposition as a whole.

What can be done to solve the problem of under-representation of women in politics and what’s your view on the performance of the women MPs?

Political parties aren’t honest about women empowerment.

If they were, they’d introduce a quota system to increase women’s representation – or a 40:60 ratio for instance – and reserve certain constituencies for women.

Mme o tshwara thipa ka ha bogaleng, but the performance of the last cohort of female parliamentarians was dismal, pardon my candor…save for perhaps Unity Dow, who has since crossed the floor to the BCP.

I must disclose I do not trust a BDP member who joins the opposition, chances of them returning to the governing party are pretty high.

What are the challenges that you’re faced with currently as a TikToker?

Equipment is expensive.

Hopefully, soon an angel investor will appreciate my service to the nation and sponsor this initiative then I will realise my dream of hosting a podcast.

I have a different model from the existing one, I’d like to engage with the man on the street and not only focus on notable people, traversing the length and breadth of the country to hear the views of Batswana, e.g. I could visit Molepolole to find out the views of the people of Molepolole regarding Morwaeng’s recent remarks.

How did the name US Dollar come about?

I loved America so much – the music, the pastors, everything about it! My dream was to go to America because I believe it’s a place where people can truly thrive and achieve their aspirations.

The country represents a land of opportunity and that’s what drew me to it.

Lastly, let’s cast our gaze into the future; any plans to join politics?

Yes, maybe in 2029.