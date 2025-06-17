Orange powers The Mares

Mobile operator injects P100k into WAFCON dreams

In a major boost to women’s football, Orange Botswana has committed BWP 100,000 to the Botswana women’s national football team, The Mares, ahead of their campaign at the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2024.

The sponsorship was confirmed this week as the national team concludes its preparations for the continental tournament.

Botswana has been drawn in Group B alongside Nigeria, Tunisia, and Algeria.

The Mares will kick off their campaign against Algeria on July 6.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Orange Botswana CEO Néné Maïga said the support underscores the company’s longstanding commitment to sports development and empowerment in Botswana.

“We are proud to support The Mares as they represent the nation in one of the biggest tournaments in African football. This is not just a sponsorship it is a statement of belief in the strength, talent, and determination of our women athletes,” Maïga said.

The WAFCON sponsorship continues Orange Botswana’s active participation in the country’s sports landscape.

The telecommunications company has emerged as a leading corporate partner in sport, having recently sponsored the Orange FA Cup, Botswana’s premier football competition, which featured both men’s and women’s teams from across the country.

Orange Botswana also played a pivotal role during the 2024 Olympic Games, supporting Team Botswana across various sporting disciplines with logistics, promotional backing, and athlete welfare support.

The company has maintained a wide-ranging presence in grassroots and professional sports, funding local tournaments, community leagues, and school-based talent initiatives.

“Sports have the power to unite communities, build confidence, and inspire future generations. Our support for The Mares reflects our broader mission to uplift Botswana’s youth and athletes through sustainable investment,” said Maïga.

“This is a historic moment for Botswana. As a brand that believes in progress and excellence, we are here to walk this journey with The Mares and help them make a mark on the continental stage,” added Maïga.

The Mares’ participation in WAFCON signals growing interest in women’s football in Botswana, where calls for increased visibility and funding have intensified.

Orange Botswana’s contribution is expected to ease key logistical and operational pressures, allowing the team to focus fully on preparation and performance. Botswana will face Algeria in their opening match on July 6, followed by encounters with Nigeria and Tunisia.

The national team will be aiming to advance beyond the group stage and continue raising the flag for Botswana in international women's football.