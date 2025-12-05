Festive fight night

F/town braced for boxing this December

After hosting a successful Gold Rush extravaganza in Ghetto in early June, the Perfect Punch are bringing boxing back to Francistown this festive season.

As with their debut fight night, the spectacle, dubbed ‘the Boys to Men International Boxing Tournament’, will take place at Adansonia Hotel’s cavernous convention centre.

Set for Saturday 13 December, the battle begins at 1900hrs sharp and features five bouts, with three Zimbabwean pugilists included on the bill.

Speaking at Tuesday’s launch, one of the brains behind the comp, Perfect Punch promoter Kamogelo Francis, said it presents a rare chance for BW’s undercooked boxers to step into the ring for competitive action.

“It creates a platform where our local boxers can compete and learn at global standards,” she said, adding the sport in general is a brilliant tool for moulding upstanding members of the community.

“It gives them a path to become responsible fathers, leaders and contributors to their communities. Boxing is not just about winning a fight. It is a journey that develops character and discipline. It teaches young men to stay away from negative influences and to choose a positive direction in life. When we build strong boys, we build strong families!” declared Kamogelo.

For his part, the organisation’s Technical Manager, Larona Francis, said each boxer was carefully selected to ensure evenly matched, exciting fights.

“It’s an opportunity for both experienced and upcoming fighters to demonstrate their readiness for bigger platforms. These athletes have been training with commitment and dedication. This will allow them to apply those values in a real competitive environment,” concluded Larona.

THE FIGHT CARD