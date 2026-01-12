Chiefs catch the Torreira fever

Mochudi Centre Chiefs have moved swiftly to fill the void left by Pontsho Moloi, unveiling Spaniard Miguel Corral Torreira as the club’s new head coach.

The 34-year-old has signed a two-year contract with Magosi, subject to a six-month probationary review. Torreira holds a UEFA Pro License, the highest qualification in football coaching.

Before touching down in Botswana, Torreira built his résumé in Panama and India.

He served as assistant coach before taking charge at Herrera FC in 2022, then moved on to UMECIT FC in 2023.

In June 2025, he left Panama to join Malappuram FC in India’s Super League Kerala.

Earlier in his career, he coached youth teams in Galicia, Spain, before stepping into elite football.

Speaking at his unveiling on Friday at Oasis Hotel in Tlokweng, Torreira said he was ready for the challenge.

“Coming here is a big opportunity and a big challenge. I’m here for the project and I’m excited to start training with my players. The aim is to take this club to where it deserves to be. This may be my first time coaching in Africa, but I know the league, the players, and the level of competition. I want an aggressive, strong team on the pitch. I need time, but I am here to improve this team and develop young players to compete at a high level,” said Torreira.

Chiefs, also known as ‘Maaparankwe’, finished fifth last season and currently sit fifth with 24 points from 14 games, with six wins, six draws, and two defeats.

All eyes will now be on whether Torreira can restore the fortunes of the once-mighty club.

Chiefs President, Stanton Fredericks, said the Spaniard’s appointment followed a thorough recruitment process.

“Football is not a switch. You must understand your competitors and put the right structures in place before expecting results. Our target is to finish third this season. Winning a cup would be a bonus, we don’t want to bite off more than we can chew. We understand the stature of this club and the responsibility that comes with it. Consistency at Chiefs will continue,” said Fredericks.

The Torreira era at Magosi has officially begun, and expectations are already rising.