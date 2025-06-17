Sex pest eradication

KOMATSU moves to address sexual harassment in the workplace

Management of Komatsu Botswana have acted swiftly in response to allegations of rampant sexual harassment leveled against senior staff members.

The company conducted a sexual harassment survey in March, following a story ran by The Voice (Sex Pests) in February. Komatsu is a Japanese Multinational Corporation known for manufacturing state-of-the-art construction, mining, forestry and military equipment.

In a report prepared by LYRA Botswana, a leading provider of employee wellbeing programmes, it was found sexual harassment remains a pressing concern within the workplace at Komatsu.

43 percent of respondents claimed to have witnessed or overheard instances of sexual harassment in the past year. A further 8 percent preferred not to answer, which the report notes ‘suggests potential discomfort for fear in addressing the issue’.

Of the 74 Komatsu employees who took part, three percent confirmed they have personally experienced sexual harassment at work. 11 percent chose not to respond while 86 percent said they had never experienced such.

The survey also found that 30 percent of those questioned had no confidence in Komatsu to address a sexual harassment report fairly and promptly.

In its recommendations, LYRA called for: increased frequency and effectiveness of sexual harassment training programmes and ensuring fair and transparent investigations.

The Voice’s initial story was prompted by a Botswana Mine Workers Union (BMWU) investigation which raised serious concerns over the plight of female workers in the male-dominated mining industry.

Sexual harassment, intimidation, victimization and even rape were reportedly the order of the day at some mining companies.

Employees, both current and former, complained about cover-ups and a system that has left female workers vulnerable, easy fodder for preying middle managers hungry for sex.

The investigation mentioned Komatsu’s former Operations Manager, Oreeditse Ngakaemang, who was accused of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Ngakaemang was later fired, although it is not clear whether his dismissal was related to the accusations.

Another accusation was leveled against Front Line Manager, Tebogo Mokuwa, by one of their employees, in a matter whose investigation is still pending.

In an earlier interview, the company’s Managing Director (MD), Martin Cowley, assured The Voice complainants have access to all company support services if required. This includes psychological assistance, he said.