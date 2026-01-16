Sports

Pedalling for a better Botswana

Onneile Ntokolo
By
Onneile Ntokolo
2 Min Read

Duo embark on month-long cycling tour

After weeks of build-up, the big day finally dawned for Kaone ‘Kay-One’ Ramontshonyana, and Junior ‘Jujuvine’ Sekolokwane on Monday, as the celebrity pair left Kanye on their cycling tour of the country.

Over the next month, riding under the banner ‘Pedalling for Change: Building Safer, Sober, and Stronger Communities’ the pair plan to cover 2,243 km, spreading a much-needed message of unity, discipline and social transformation.

Dubbed the National Cycle Tour Against Alcohol, Drugs, Substance Abuse, Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Irresponsible Gambling,  the idea is to use sport as a vehicle to confront some of Botswana’s most pressing social challenges.

Speaking to Voice Sport during one of the tour stops, Ramontshonyana stressed the journey is more than just covering kilometres.

“This ride is about harnessing a growth mindset and showing our communities, especially men and young people, that change begins with personal responsibility,” said the man who rose to fame as a housemate on Big Brother Africa in 2009.

“Through cycling, we are promoting healthy living while opening honest conversations about GBV, substance abuse and irresponsible gambling,” he added.

The route passes through: Kanye, Jwaneng, Sekoma, Mabutsane, Morwamosu, Kang, Ghanzi, Sehithwa, Maun, Gweta, Nata, Francistown, Palapye, Mahalapye, Mochudi, Gaborone, Lobatse and back to Kanye.

At every stop, the cyclists will engage communities through school talks, public addresses and fireside discussions aimed at raising awareness and driving mindset change.

Ramontshonyana, 43, is adamant sport can be a tool to inspire discipline, resilience and positive behavior in the face of growing social ills.

He revealed the tour will be an annual undertaking, adding they will track their progress by re-visiting the areas they cycled through every year.

The cycling fanatic called on the nation to stand with them in any way they can, be it through cash donations, in-kind assistance or prayers.

“Help us achieve our vision of building a better Botswana,” he urged.

