• Magang reinstated after African intervention

• Local Volleyball advised to review constitution

Less than two months after they were unceremoniously ousted through a motion of no confidence, the Botswana Volleyball Federation (BVF)’s old committee is back in charge…for now.

The committee, led by President Tsoleletso Magang, was removed from office on 30th August at an Extraordinary Congress. Affiliates cited poor governance, poor communication, and a lack of consultation as part of their reasons for wielding the axe.

An interim committee led by George Keotsene was then appointed, prematurely ending Magang’s time in power after three years at the helm.

Or so they thought.

In a dramatic twist, the old guard has been reinstated following intervention from African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) President, Bouchra Hajij.

During a consultative meeting held at the President Hotel in Cape Town on 24th October, Magang and Keotsene presented their cases before a panel comprising of International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Board Member, Nakaonga Mwengwe, CAVB Legal Commissioner, Hillario Mapondera, Zone VI Secretary General, Ringisai Kudzanai, and Vice President, Kamohelo Mokoena.

The two parties were summoned to the South African seaside city by volleyball’s supreme governing body after mediation attempts by the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) proved unsuccessful.

In her presentation, Magang told the volleyball leadership that, in hindsight, she had made an error of judgment by allowing the motion to proceed, as it set an undesirable precedent for volleyball governance in Botswana.

She further stated the federation’s legal advisor had confirmed there was no provision in the BVF Constitution allowing for a vote of no confidence.

Magang maintained that the constitutionally elected executive should have been allowed to serve its full four-year term.

While Keotsene agreed with several of Magang’s points, he differed on the issue of the members’ right to pass a vote of no confidence, insisting on the supremacy of affiliates.

Responding to both accounts, the Legal Commissioner observed that the BVF Constitution required substantial revision and alignment with CAVB, FIVB, and international governance standards to ensure clarity, accountability, and proper dispute resolution mechanisms.

He also conceded that the current constitution lacks any provision or procedure governing votes of no confidence.

After hearing both sides, Hajij stated that while she respected the will of the majority, any leadership change must comply with CAVB and FIVB constitutional requirements.

She recommended that, in the interest of stability, the BVF Constitution be reviewed and aligned with continental and international governance frameworks to eliminate ambiguity and inconsistencies that have contributed to internal disputes.

Hajij then ruled that Magang and her previous executive committee be reinstated with immediate effect.

However, once reinstated, they must convene an Extraordinary General Assembly solely for the election of a new executive committee no later than 30th November.

Following the Cape Town resolution, the BVF has already written to its affiliates, notifying them of an Extraordinary Congress scheduled for 22nd November at the Aquarian Tide Hotel in Gaborone.

Will the tide of change sweep through local volleyball again or will Magang and her team make the most of their unexpected reprieve? We’ll soon find out!