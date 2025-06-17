Cold blooded

Elder slain in the ‘safety’ of her own home after coming into money

A beloved grandmother, who recently came into a large sum of money after being compensated for her field, was discovered dead at her home in Makobo village on Monday morning.

It is believed 72-year-old Elicar Fana was brutally murdered, hacked in the head, possibly with an axe, and then left for dead.

Last seen on Friday, it is not known when the mother-of-two, who lived alone, was attacked or even by whom, with the police yet to make any arrests in connection with the cowardly killing.

On Wednesday, The Voice made the short trip to Fana’s home in Pinagare ward, located on the outskirts of Borolong village, some 30km from Francistown.

We arrive to the distressing sight of the deceased’s daughter, Ruth Fana, 54, frantically scrubbing the house, desperately trying to remove her mother’s blood from the red-stained floor and walls.

Clad in surgical cleaning gloves, the grieving school teacher is convinced the motive for the murder was the small fortune her mum recently received.

“In April, the land board compensated my mother P254, 700 after they acquired her field. She divided the funds equally between herself, my brother and I; we each got about P84, 700,” reveals Ruth, adding shortly after getting her share, she returned to Matobo, where she works, as the schools were reopening, while her brother was in Gaborone.

According to Ruth, her mum regularly employed farmhands to help out on the field.

“We left our mother in Makobo; she always phoned me telling me she hired people to assist with transporting the harvested crops and other field related tasks. She also bought herself a bathtub and hired a plumber for installation.”

Desperate for answers, Ruth tells The Voice she suspects one of her mum’s many helpers might be to blame.

“Maybe someone among the people who were once given piece jobs was aware of the money my mother had. We plead with anyone who might have information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to come forward so justice can be served.”

Ruth further disclosed that when she was searching for her mother’s identity card, which was needed at the morgue, she did not find any hard cash, only bank cards and the required omang.

“I do not know if the killers could have found some cash in the house or not, but it is clear they were looking for money,’ she closed.

A close neighbour, who opted to remain anonymous, described the deceased as a kind, compassionate old woman.

She recounted how Fana was found at around 10am on 9 June when a neighbour noticed goats wandering unattended in the yard.

“When she called for Elicar there was no response and she noticed the door was slightly opened. Upon moving closer they found her in a pool of blood. The blood was already thick which suggests she might have been killed on Saturday or Sunday,” added the source.

Acting Tatitown Station Commander, Walter Pelaelo confirmed they have not detained anyone in connection with the murder.

The Assistant Superintendent said they suspect a sharp object was used as the elderly victim suffered severe head injury.

Pelaelo noted with concern that this is the sixth murder case in their jurisdiction since the beginning of the year.