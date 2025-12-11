We’re Here To Serve – Steve Komphela

Mamelodi Sundowns Assistant Coach Steve Komphela has promised an all-out assault when his side takes on Sua Flamingoes tomorrow in the opening match of the Morupule Charity Spectacular at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium.

Komphela said his team has brought all the stars available because they take the tournament seriously.

“We’re currently involved at three levels. We have players travelling with the national team, others are part of the Carling Black Label exhibition match, and the rest travelled to Botswana for this important tournament,” he said.

“Our visit here is to come and serve the people of Botswana, very good and hospitable people, a very friendly country. This is a fundraising event; it’s about impacting people’s lives, and we are happy to be a part of this,” Komphela added.

Komphela said since leaving South Africa at 5am on Wednesday, they have been warmly received in the country.

“All logistics are perfect,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by versatile defender Mosa Lebusa, who urged football lovers to come in large numbers for a day of music and the beautiful game.

“We brought a full-strength squad, including the young ones, and hopefully we’ll win our first game in the morning. I hope to see a fully packed stadium and encourage supporters who only see us on television to come watch us live,” Lebusa said.

Tournament Director Bennet Mamelodi also told Voice Sport that the tournament is essentially about raising funds.

“We’re in the festive season, and there are a lot of families who go through this period without food, clothes, or other necessities,” explained Mamelodi.

The former Botswana Premier League Chief Executive Officer said beneficiaries have already been identified in and around Palapye.

“We’ll have a charity event in Palapye on Saturday where donations will be made to vulnerable and needy families,” he said.

Mamelodi further reiterated that while the tournament is for charity, all four teams will be playing for pride.

“All four teams especially Sundowns have taken this tournament seriously. They’ve brought their best available squad. All teams are also competitive in their leagues, so we expect fireworks,” Mamelodi said.