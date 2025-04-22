MP’s fortuner debate heats up

On March 13th 2025, Members of Parliament (MPs) agreed to use part of the funds for Constituency Community Projects (CCP) to purchase vehicles for their constituency offices.

Maun East MP, Goretetse Kekgonegile has already decided to go for it and awarded P750 000 of the P10 Million CCP funds for his constituency to buy a Toyota Fortuner for his constituency.

With the overall objective of the CCP being to improve economic and social welfare of constituents and fund their preferred developmental projects which are otherwise not catered for under the National Development Plan (NDP), Kekgonegile’s current choice of a development project has attracted mixed reactions among the people with some supporting him while some opined that the vehicle will only serve as a liability rather than a development that can bring about meaningful change in people’s lives.

The Voice Journalist FRANCINAH BAAITSE had a chat with Kekgonegile and other politicians about this matter.

Q: I understand you have decided to buy a Toyota Fortuner for Maun East Constituency. When and why did the constituency make that their developmental priority?

KEKGONEGILE: It is common knowledge that an MP services the constituency with his vehicle which is very challenging when the MP attends Parliament and the office literally doesn’t function due to lack of transport.

Sixty percent of government departmental vehicles are down, which means service delivery is minimal, We are talking long queues of waiting list of assessment at SCD (Social, Community Development), limited health mobile visits, limited extension workers visits from Wildlife, Crop Production and Veterinary Services.

All these challenges are due to lack of transportation. It is in that context that we agreed to purchase a vehicle to be utilised by all service providers in the constituency to serve the people.

Q: How do you plan to maintain the vehicle and who is going to pay for the driver?

The vehicle is new. Its maintenance will be covered within the P750 000 budget as the car’s direct purchase will be P600 000.

The driver will either be seconded from Council or government given many idling drivers as cars are down. The budget also allows for a driver to be hired which is job creation.

Q: What is your response to ongoing attacks on social media against your choice?

I am aware of social media attacks but my representation in Maun East has brought in huge difference in improvement of quality of life given coming projects into the constituency.

We need to acknowledge that CCP intentions are to bridge gap between needs of the people not on NDP hence our strategy is to categorise constituency needs and services accordingly in different years.

Again you have to understand that all MPS have unanimously agreed to purchase cars for constituencies.

I decided to do it this year and others will do it in the following years.

Q: What do you think of Kekgonegile’s choice of buying a vehicle for his constituency office through CCP fund?

REABOKA MBULAWA: It is a blunder which he has made because this is a comfort car rather than a vehicle that can be used to take services to the people. He bought a liability.

CCP funds are not meant for purchasing liabilities.

The money had to be used on impact projects.

An SUV is a liability, unless the MP bought it for himself, which will be surprising because he gets constituency allowance to compensate for when he uses his own asset or vehicles to do constituency work.

We are all shocked as it is. Even if all MPs have agreed to buy constituency vehicles, a Fortuner is the least favourable car. It is unwise of him to make that pick especially that he does not have a bakkie himself.

Even if he is called to Somelo for instance to pick a deceased person or very ailing person who needs to lie down, the SUV will be useless.

What I foresee is that this kind of vehicle will bring conflict rather than good.

There will arise maintenance issues, insurance, it needs a driver among other issues.

One should not just buy a car without a plan. If he wanted a workhorse, he should have at least gone for a LandCruiser.

Look at Community Trusts, none has a Fortuner, they buy LandCruisers because they are there to serve the people, they are practical about it.

Q: Being the current Chairperson of North West District Council and also a Councilllor in Maun East, kindly share your thought about the ongoing debate about a Toyota Fortuner bought for Maun East through CCP fund.

ITUMELENG KELEBETSENG: For starters let’s understand what the purpose of this vehicle would be and whose hands it will be under. CCP fund is managed by the Council.

It does not mean that the funds are directly disbursed to constituency accounts.

This vehicle will be kept at the Council and driven by Council employees.

Of course it will be used for constituency works and therefore it will be maintained by the Council.

As we speak now there is critical shortage of vehicles at the council and I sometimes have to lend my official vehicle to Social Workers responsible for Maun East so that they can go on field.

That is the sad reality. That vehicle is not bought to do errands for the MP.

It is for Council to push CCP projects for Maun East.

Q: Being a Councillor in Maun East and former Deputy Council Chairperson, what is your opinion regarding the controversial SUV purchase for Maun East?

NICO FOLAE: That kind or purchase shows that the MP is swimming in luxury, he is enjoying the sweetness of Canaan, the honeymoon place and he is obviously not in touch with the needs and priorities of his constituents.

In actual fact, Maun is in darkness, no street lights or tower lights to reduce petty crimes during the night.

An SUV cannot be a priority. Kekgonegile got his choice wrong.

What was the need for an SUV when many of such vehicles are parked at the Council’s parking lot?

Council employees are provided with transportation and the argument of shortage of such is a fallacy.

You go to the Council now you will find LandCruisers, Furtuners, Twin cabs and many other vehicles there.

There is no government department which has as many vehicles like the Council.

Currently just to mention but a few, there are shortages of books and furniture is schools, no fresh drinking water in Samedupi and the Social and Welfare officer in Samedupi does not even have a single room to use when assessing people.

She works under a tree, and instead of using CCP funds to prioritise these, a leader has elected to buy a luxurious car. This is very unfortunate.