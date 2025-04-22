Boitekanelo College introduce P4, 000 Minimum Wage for Industrial workers

In a milestone Monday with far-reaching consequences, Boitekanelo College became the latest institute to embrace government’s call for change, introducing a P4, 000 minimum wage for its industrial workers, including cleaners and interns.

The move, which starts with immediate effect, was made official during a special ceremony at the healthcare educator’s campus in Tlokweng.

Welcoming guests, Deputy Provost, Abel Pienaar made it clear the initiative was not merely a response to recent government decrees but rather a deliberate step aligned with the college’s core values of: Botho, Excellence and Transformative Social Impact.

“This decision reflects our recognition that our staff and interns are the backbone of this institution. Their dedication and hard work play a vital role in nurturing future healthcare professionals and contributing to national development. By ensuring they receive a fair wage, we are acknowledging their value and investing in their well-being, productivity, and sense of belonging to the Boitekanelo family,” stressed Pienaar, adding that altogether, a total of 40 employees will be upgraded to the new salary scale.

Founder and Director of the college, Dr. Tiro Mampane, echoed these sentiments, noting Boitekanelo College has always been guided by its founding principles.

He reiterated that the P4, 000 minimum wage was not just a compliance exercise but a strategic opportunity to support Botswana’s development goals.

“Botswana’s path to economic diversification and social advancement requires bold, actionable steps. By implementing this minimum wage and a dignified internship model, we are not just following a directive, we are fulfilling a moral and strategic obligation,” declared Dr. Mampane.

He explained the decision is anchored on four key principles: Human Dignity, Enhanced Productivity, Nation-Building, and Alignment with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1, 8, and 10.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister of Labour and Home Affairs, Pius Mokgware expressed his delight at Boitekanelo College for taking up the government’s initiative.

“As the custodian of labour and welfare in this country, I deeply appreciate Boitekanelo’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of our workers. Their move is in harmony with the promises made by the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) to prioritize fair wages and uplift the lives of Batswana,” higlighted Mokgware.

The Minister pointed out that a fair wage is much more than just a number on a pay slip.

“It is a symbol of human dignity and a foundation for stable, meaningful lives!” he exclaimed.

Closing the event, area Member of Parliament (MP), Phenyo Segokgo praised Dr. Mampane and the College Board for their visionary leadership and dedication to holistic development.

“Your commitment to fairness, excellence, and social impact is truly commendable. This minimum wage initiative is a powerful reflection of your values, and I hope other institutions will follow your example,” said Segokgo.

“This is the Botswana we promised. This is the Botswana we are making!” the MP concluded, punching the air with pride.