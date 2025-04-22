Moswaane and Ntsima feud erupts

Member of Parliament for Francistown West and Assistant Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Ignatius Moswaane, may have won the first bout in his political duel with Trade and Entrepreneurship Minister TiroeaoneNtsima, but the battle seems far from over.

Moswaane is believed to have used his experience in the political trenches to outmaneuver his rival within the Botswana People’s Party (BPP) allegedly forcing Ntsima out of the party where he was rumoured to have presidential ambitions.

Now with Ntsima out of the way, Moswaane looks the likely frontrunner to succeed Motlatsi Molapisi as party president.

“Unlike Moswaane, Ntsima fights quietly, using the whisper campaign effectively,” said a Ntsima sympathyser, hinting that the soft-spoken politician is plotting an ‘October surprise,’ a classic political counter strike.

Fanning the flames of this rivalry is a fresh controversy involving Moswaane and one of his former trusted foot soldiers and attack dog, Keolopile Simane.

Simane, a businessman and political activist is accusing Moswaane of short-changing himin a deal involving a loan he got from CEDA for his gas supply company.

In an interview with The Voice Simani said Moswaane used his influence to cheat him out of P149, 000 he was given for his business.

“The initial quote was P149, 880, which was paid by CEDA to Moswaane’s company to supply me with gas. However, only P124, 880 worth of gas was supplied. What happened to P29, 000?” asked Simane.

He further accused Moswaane of using his influence in the city council to supply him with gas even though he does not have a license, nor a place of trade.

Simane said Moswaane was supposed to supply him with 150 48kg gas cylinders, but only delivered 30.

“I took this matter to the Minister of State President and Ntsima, because I’ve been used by someone who’s supposed to protect me,” he said.

Ntsima was however very dismissive of the narrative that he is using his Cabinet position to settle political scores against his nemesis, Moswaane.

“I don’t have that energy,” he said.

“That gentleman came to me, and I referred him to CEDA, and even called the Chief Executive Officer who indeed confirmed that he was aware of the complaint,” Ntsima told The Voice.

Ntsima said if there was anything untoward, CEDA would deal with it without his involvement.

“One of the reasons I never talked about the BPP issue is because of my position in government. If I engage with BPP, I’m engaging the Umbrella for Democratic Chane government. I choose to not bring that negativity to the government,” he said.

“I have nothing against Moswaane. Whatever happened is part of politics, it’s nothing personal,” concluded Ntsima.

Reacting to Simane’s accusations Moswaane said the outspoken political activist is failing to take charge of his life and is blaming everyone, but himself.

“I helped him to get a Youth Grant for a tyre service business in Selebi Phikwe and he mismanaged it. I helped him again with this business idea, and the business has collapsed,” Moswaane said.

The Assistant Minister said he explained to Simane that CEDA financed him for the gas, but not for the empty cylinders, which meant he had to buy the cylinders for the business to run.

“All he has to do is go back to CEDA and present the invoice, for them to make the adjustments,” he said.

“Now he has joined the ‘Moswaane must fall’ brigade, and talking to my political opponents. He’s lying I didn’t do anything wrong,” was the MP’s parting shot.