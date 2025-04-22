Moved to tears

81-year-old grandma weeps with joy at house donation

Magatalena Meroro has shed many tears in recent weeks.

On Saturday, the 81-year-old wept again; this time, however, they were tears of joy!

Already hard, Meroro’s life came crashing down in December, when torrential rains destroyed her home in Mapeno cattlepost, on the outskirts of Tsau village, causing her mud hut to collapse.

Four months later, the old lady and her loved ones finally have cause to smile again after being gifted a suspended timber house from Maun-based camp and lodge building construction company, Camp Logic.

Rolling back the years, channelling her inner Amantle Montsho, the excited grandmother celebrated by sprinting around her new two-roomed dwelling, worth P70, 000.

“I appreciate your kindness, for building me this big house which I did not contribute anything towards. May you be blessed in return. You have really supported me and may you continue supporting me even in my demise,” said the visibly moved Meroro, her eyes moist with emotion.

The mother-of-nine unemployed children and countless grandchildren – so many she’s lost count – admitted she had lost hope of ever being helped.

This, after the North West District Council’s Disaster Management Committee visited her but were unable to assist due to an unfortunate loophole in the law.

In fact, they could not even give her a tent to shelter in while waiting for the rains to pass.

Area Councillor, Gaapale Makudinyane, explained the Disaster Committee could only assist the old woman if she moved to Tsau, located less than 10km away.

“At the time it was heart-wrecking to see. Schools were closed and there were many children here who had to crowd in a single hut which had survived the rain. The Disaster Committee said government policy does not allow them to help people who are not staying in the village and that if she is to be given aid, she has to move and settle in Tsau,” continued the Semboyo-Makakung ward Councillor.

Makudinyane called on area Member of Parliament (MP), Caterpillar Hikuama, who was in attendance, to address such unjust policies in Parliament.

“It’s in the best interest of communities in the area, who co-exist with wildlife and make ends meet despite challenges and hardship they face daily due to natural disasters. Since our new government is that of human rights, I believe it is the right time you return that motion to Parliament and challenge this discriminatory policy,” he urged.

Nodding his head in agreement, Hikuama promised to do just that.

“A disaster response team from the Council visited her, but could not assist her because she chose to stay in a cattlepost. What needs to be understood is that this is a way of life for these people [Baherero tribe]. This is not just a cattlepost, it is their permanent home. They do not have any other home but this one,” reiterated the Maun West MP.

“This policy where people get help only when they stay in the village needs to be corrected. You cannot have everyone staying in the village, with nothing but to depend on government for food baskets. It is not wise to have people leave their livestock, their source of livelihood, and crowd villages with nothing to do, nothing to contribute to the country’s economy, but only wait daily in the village for free handouts from government,” continued Hikuama.

The house donation was facilitated by Okavango Wildlife Human Fund, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that aids people affected by wildlife and climate change.

Botswana government declared 2023 and 2024 extreme drought years after large parts of the country received below normal rainfall as well as prolonged dry spells and several heat waves.

When the rains finally came late last year, they proved relentless, causing much destruction and widespread flooding across the land.

Houses were destroyed, leaving many displaced. With nowhere to go, Meroro stayed put, struggling along until kind-hearted Samaritans intervened.

Moved by the old woman’s plight, a certain lady, identified only as ‘Serwalo’, approached Camp Logic, who were pulling down old structures at a campsite in the area. She asked if she could buy one, with the intention to give it to Meroro.

However, Gladys Morokotso of Camp Logic revealed the company went one better.

“We asked her to allow us to handle it and give the house to Meroro as a donation instead. We then took over, sent our builders here who came to stay with the old woman while constructing the house. It has been a privilege for us to handover this house. It is a strong and durable structure which will last for many years to come and will be enjoyed by her great and great-great grandchildren,” declared Morokotso.

Her beautiful words caused Meroro to break down in happy tears once again!