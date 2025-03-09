Mogoditshane, Thamaga split approved

Government has finally acceded to numerous calls to separate the villages of Mogoditshane and Thamaga into two distinct districts.

This landmark decision has been welcomed greatly by residents and councillors considering the population of the two villages which was deemed too much for the two to be a single district.

With the Ministry of Local Government and Traditional Affairs having approved the separation, Minister Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, delivered the news during a special Mogoditshane/Thamaga full council meeting last Tuesday.

According to Motshegwa the move will address the long-standing concern of the growing population in these areas, largely driven by their proximity to Gaborone and their role as commuter towns for the capital city.

“We have heard your calls and suggestions for Mogoditshane to be declared a township. So that is something that the government will consider in a matter of time once funding allows for that kind of upgrade,” said Motshegwa.

Initially a sub district, Mogoditshane/Thamaga District was established in January 2023 after government upgraded 11 sub-districts to fully fledged districts

With a population of over 100 000, the district serves three constituencies being Thamaga-Kumakwane, Mogoditshane East and West.

Often considered a suburb of Gaborone, Mogoditshane had a huge population of 88 098 during the 2022 population census therefore making it the most densely populated village in the country.

Thamaga on the other hand, though with a manageable 25 297 population serves villages in its periphery such as Kumakwane, Mmankgodi, Ramaphatle, Kubung and Gakgatla.