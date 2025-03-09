Killer ex-lover survives suicide attempt

A Maun man is nursing stomach pains from drinking poison after he allegedly hacked his ex-girlfriend to death with an axe and left her new boyfriend critically injured.

In an incident that took place in Boseja ward in Maun, the 39-year-old is said to have walked on the woman aged 41 and her 29-year-old boyfriend and attacked them in the woman’s house in the wee morning hours of Wednesday 6 March 2025 and leaving a bloody trail behind.

“The matter was reported by the woman’s sister around 02:00 hours. She said she found her sister lying in a pool of blood and that in the same room there was an injured man whom they did not recognise who was also lying in his blood,” explained Maun Police station Commander, Joseph Lepodise.

Lepodise explained that an ambulance was called immediately and rushed the two injured lovers to Letsholathebe II Memorial hospital where the woman was certified dead upon arrival while the man was unconscious and admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“The wounds were deep, and it appeared they were attacked with a wide and sharp object,” Lepodise noted.

Police investigators are said to have searched for the man until he was found in a nearby bush rolling on the ground in pain.

“It appeared as though he had consumed something poisonous because the stomach pain was obviously excruciating,” added Lepodise.

The man was arrested anyway but taken to the hospital where he is currently admitted under police watch.

The murder is a third to be reported in Maun in the past four weeks where men reportedly killed their lovers.

In one incident a man killed his cohabiting partner and surrendered himself before the police and allegedly confessed to the crime.

In another case, a soldier sneaked out from duty, went to his girlfriend’s house, killed her and shot himself dead with the same gun.

Lepodise has therefore expressed concern at the growing numbers of murder and advised lovers or aggrieved people to always seek counselling instead of resorting to killing others. “These Gender Based Violence cases are disturbing. We are preaching the message against GBV, holding workshops and it is sad that we are still recording cases of this nature.”